First Sikh chaplain and Muslim padre join UK Royal Air Force

In a first for Royal Air Force(RAF) and the British Military, a Sikh and a Muslim padre graduated as RAF Chaplains. Flight Lieutenant Mandeep Kaur and Flight Lieutenant Ali Omar completed their reservist officer training to become a part of the British forces. RAF’s official Twitter account shared a picture of the new officers at the RAF College Cranwell, England.

“A first for the Royal Air Force and the British Military, a Sikh Chaplain and Muslim Padre have graduated as RAF Chaplains following Initial Officer Training at the RAF College Cranwell,” read the tweet.

A first for the Royal Air Force and the British Military, a Sikh Chaplain and Muslim Padre have graduated as RAF Chaplains following Initial Officer Training at the RAF College Cranwell. Read the full story: https://t.co/Ciev9QgqKH pic.twitter.com/ebgybUAG2A — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) December 14, 2018

According to the official RAF website, Kaur and Omar were two out of the total five Chaplains who graduated along with one hundred and forty other Officer Cadets, who will be commissioning into various branches after the Regular and Reserve Officer training after the Regular and Reserve Officer training.

Kaur, who grew up in Punjab, was chosen to be a Chaplain when she was studying for her engineering doctorate in the UK. Whereas Omar, who was born in Mombasa, Kenya, completed a masters degree in translation studies at Portsmouth University. The two will be tasked with providing spiritual and welfare support to soldiers, airmen and women, and their families, according to a report. The news has created quite a buzz on social media, with many cheering the move.