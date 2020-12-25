Watch: First responders surprise Dr Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday

Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad as he left the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a suburb outside Washington DC.

A group of first responders serenaded for Dr Anthony Fauci, a day before he celebrated his 80th birthday, on Thursday. A video of the moment is now being widely shared online.

The Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was greeted by EMS workers who sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for him as he left work.

Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad waited outside to surprise him as he left the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a suburb outside Washington DC, according to CNN. Maintaining distance and donning masks, while holding banners — the first responders wished him on his special day, saying thank you for his role in battling the coronavirus in the country.

Moved by the gesture, Dr Fauci was seen asking the group: “Can I take a picture with you guys?” He then went over to the group standing across the street to get a quick group photo before leaving the premises, grateful for the surprise.

Not just the first responders, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also honoured Dr Fauci on his birthday this week by declaring December 24 as “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in the nation’s capital.

The mayor tweeted, “We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Following his own guidance, Fauci said he will avoid holiday travel. He will miss spending Christmas and his birthday with his daughters for the first time since they were born, local WDSU reported.