First ‘plane swap’ attempt goes wrong in US. Watch video

An attempt by two cousins from California at creating history with their “plane swap” over the Arizona skies failed Sunday and a video of the live telecast has surfaced online.

The clip shows the two planes getting closer to each other and as the aircraft tilt, one of the pilots is seen diving into the sky. While one of the planes seems to be in control, the other one is seen nosediving. One of the pilots, Luke Aikins, is seen inside a plane’s cockpit while the parachute of the other, Andy Farrington, is seen activated. In the second clip, Farrington is seen safely landing as Aikins manages the aircraft.

Watch the video here:

Many users were not really impressed with the cousins’ attempt. “That was one crazy try at the record books,” commented a user.

Why would you even want to do something like this? — VogeltjeMerel (@VogeltjeMerel1) April 25, 2022

Super event but something goes wrong in the air. — crm4pilots (@crm4pilots) April 25, 2022

These Death defying stunts are cool but they are totally unnecessary. Life is far to precious to risk like that. — DRT (@dannosmailbox) April 25, 2022

That was one crazy try at the record books. https://t.co/Ag1OVyp2KS — robby (@kevinrobby) April 25, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It just went and instead of stopping in that 90-degree dive, it just kept going and got over on his back,” Farrington told USA Today. “You’re just happy everybody’s here and good and all that stuff, but just disappointed,” he added.

The event sponsored by energy drink company Red Bull was planned relying on the custom-made airbrakes, which allow planes to slow down while travelling at speeds of up to 140 miles per hour. The brake was developed and tested multiple times in San Luis Obispo, California sky, as per USA Today.

CNN reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation after the organisers of the event allegedly flouted a government order. One of the planes “crashed after it spun out of control” and its would-be pilot “landed safely by parachute,” the FAA was quoted as saying by CNN. According to USA Today, the FAA denied a request for the stunt’s exemption from federal regulations.