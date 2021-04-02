Jill Biden pranks staff, media on April Fool’s Day

The first lady is famed for her love of pranks and practical jokes after admitting it in her 2019 memoir titled 'Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself'

First Lady Jill Biden pulled a prank on her staff, the Secret Service and reporters travelling with her on her plane, by dressing up as a flight attendant and serving ice cream bars in disguise.

The 69-year-old was flying home from California to Washington DC on April 1 when she pulled the prank to mark April Fool’s Day.

According to an AP report, a flight attendant, dressed in a black pantsuit and face mask with a “Jasmine” name-tag passed out Dove ice cream bars during the flight’s meal service.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” re-emerged without her black hair wig, revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

As per the report, the first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of Jasmine.

(With inputs from AP)