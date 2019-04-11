Toggle Menu
First photo of black hole inspires memes from Eye of Sauron to bagels

While for most it resembled The Eye of Sauron, the symbol of evil in Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings, for others it was a photo taken by them in an inebriated state.

The first picture of the black hole sent people in a frenzy online.

The first-ever picture of a black hole was unveiled before the world Wednesday. The first image is a blurry photo that shows the black hole located in elliptical galaxy Messier 87 or M87. Described as seeing the unseeable, the scientific milestone got everyone talking online, and expectedly, it inspired plenty of hilarious memes and jokes.

The fiery orange and black photo was soon compared to many circular things from food to pop culture characters. For most it resembled The Eye of Sauron, the symbol of evil in Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings series, while for others it resembled a photo taken by them in an inebriated state.

The first photograph has comes from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project. The EHT is a network of 10 radio telescopes on four continents that collectively operate like a single instrument nearly the size of the Earth. The EHT project is an international partnership formed in 2012.

Its main objective is to directly observe the immediate environment of a black hole. The findings will provide insight into the celestial object so dense that its gravitational field swallows everything, including light.

Black holes are extremely dense pockets of matter with incredible mass and minuscule volume.

