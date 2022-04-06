Firm gives away £45,000 to help employees navigate inflation

In a world where companies routinely remove employees from the ambit of profit sharing, some firms set a good example by ethical profit sharing.

One such company seems to be Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants, an England-based firm that specialises in construction and building materials.

In the light of rising inflation and fuel prices in UK, the company announced that they will be giving all 60 members of their staff a 750-pound bonus (approximately Rs 74,000). This will cost the company a total of 45,000 pounds (approximately Rs 44 lakh).

The company’s managing director James Hipkins told the Stoke Sentinel, “We looked at this late last year when we were looking at pay rises and thought we needed to give people a decent rise this year because of inflation. When you look at how things are, I thought it was a good idea to give them that bit of a boost.”

Due to rising costs of fuel/petrol and electricity/gas, we have decided to pay £750 to EVERY Emerys employee ✅ We hope this goes a long way to help our team during an unsettled financial time Much like a family, Emerys takes care of each other during difficult times! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WK3qeooH55 — Emerys Timber and Builders Merchants (@emerysltd) March 28, 2022

While making the announcement, the company tweeted

Though the bonus amount is not as grand as what some bigger companies offer, people are still touched by this gesture. Appreciating this move, a Twitter user commented, “Superb effort by Emerys…well done 👏”