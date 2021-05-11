scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Watch: Drone video captures mesmerising fireworks display in Russia

Dragunov attached a model of a Soviet-era military plane to a drone that flew into the heart of the action, capturing it up close and personal.

May 11, 2021 2:33:58 pm
May 11, 2021 2:33:58 pm
Drone videos, Russia, Fireworks drone video, Fireworks close up drone video, Victory day celebrations, Victory day 2021, 76th victory day, World war ll, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe fireworks display was part of Russia's annual Victory Day celebrations, marking the end of World War ll.

A drone captured mesmerising fireworks in Russia by flying right into it. The video is now making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. It was Russian videographer Maxim Dragunov who captured the spectacular display over the Peter and Paul Fortress in Russia on Sunday, May 9.

Take a look here:

The fireworks display was part of Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations, marking the end of World War ll. This year marked the 76th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World war ll.

Ahead of the Victory Day celebration, on May 7, thousands of drones also lit up in the skies over the World War monument in the Russian city of Rzhev.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed the drone, flying in formation, representing images related to Word war ll.

