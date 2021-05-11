Watch: Drone video captures mesmerising fireworks display in Russia

The fireworks display was part of Russia's annual Victory Day celebrations, marking the end of World War ll.

A drone captured mesmerising fireworks in Russia by flying right into it. The video is now making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. It was Russian videographer Maxim Dragunov who captured the spectacular display over the Peter and Paul Fortress in Russia on Sunday, May 9.

Dragunov attached a model of a Soviet-era military plane to a drone that flew into the heart of the action, capturing it up close and personal.

Take a look here:

The fireworks display was part of Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations, marking the end of World War ll. This year marked the 76th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World war ll.

Ahead of the Victory Day celebration, on May 7, thousands of drones also lit up in the skies over the World War monument in the Russian city of Rzhev.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed the drone, flying in formation, representing images related to Word war ll.