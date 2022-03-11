Watch: Contestant chokes on ‘The Masked Singer’ stage, requires medical attention

Singing reality show ‘The Masked Singer’ has managed to keep fans hooked and excited for years. Just as audience’s expected, the premiere of season 7 was packed with talent and great performances. However, things went awry after one performer required medical attention. Video of the moment quickly went viral, leaving all concerned.

Participants often go overboard on the show as they wear elaborate costumes to hide their identity, while trying to impress judges solely with their voice. In this case, a woman contestant dressed as firefly started to feel unwell.

Wearing a huge masked shaped like the insect, probably made out of metal, Firefly was in the middle of her performance when she suddenly stopped and started to cough. She had to halt a soulful rendition of ‘Ain’t Nobody’ by Chaka Khan and was visibly distressed.

The video showed the contestant holding her chest while suffocating under the mask, as judges panicked. “Somebody needs to help her!” judge Nicole Scherzinger was heard yelling to the crew on set. Judge Ken Jeong, who is also a physician, left his seat in order to get the attention of someone who could help, yelling, “Somebody get up there! Hey, hey! She’s choking!”

Crew members rushed to the stage to help Firefly take off her heavy mask allowing her to breathe properly before she was taken off stage.

I thought #Fireflymask was ready to Fake cough then get hype. What happened ? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/2t2KvKSTX5 — Simply Mercedez (@MercedezReign) March 10, 2022

Wow, so the first decent singer since the start of the show #fireflymask is unable to perform because she is choking. Lots of drama tonight #TheMaskedSinger — Chris Woodburn (@ImChrisWoodburn) March 10, 2022

I hope she’s okay! And it was ridiculous how long it took for people to come help her 🤦‍♀️ — Brittany💙 (@ALittleLiarPLL5) March 10, 2022

Love how Ken jumped back into Dr mode and started heading to the stage to make sure she was ok. Thankfully she was able to finish her performance. Great job! — Shelisa Marshall (@MissAugust81) March 10, 2022

That’s Scary. . . She’s Choking On Screen!!!! I Sure Hope She’s OK. . . — NunyaBuisness (@Nunyabuisness96) March 10, 2022

this is serious? this not apart of the performance? https://t.co/zppwLYMfSt — kenndawgg . (@KNNDWGG) March 10, 2022

This woman nearly died on stage and they monetised it https://t.co/M9GT2TUApu — Jawn Michaels (@FlavaInYourEar) March 10, 2022

OH MYYYY I HOPE SHE IS OK, SHE WAS SINGING SOOOOO GOOD. #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/qTyzElrVUb — QUEEN GEMINI AHA!!!!! ♊♊♊♊♊♊ 😘😘😘😘😘 (@HoltonSimone) March 10, 2022

Host Nick Cannon returned to the stage after a brief break to inform all that medical professionals were looking after Firefly backstage and that her health was their first priority. Thankfully, she wasn’t too unwell and returned to the stage later in the episode to prove her mettle.

After being allowed some time to recover, she performed again, with everyone speculating who she could be. Her performance after the hurdle was so amazing that she received a standing ovation from all the judges, The Independent reported.