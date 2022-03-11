scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Watch: Contestant chokes on ‘The Masked Singer’ stage, requires medical attention

Crew members rushed to the stage to help Firefly take off her heavy mask, allowing her to breathe properly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 11, 2022 12:03:13 pm
the masked singer, us masked singer, firefly masked singer, masked singer firefly chokes, masked singer season 7, indian expressThe singer was taken off the stage after having breathing trouble.

Singing reality show ‘The Masked Singer’ has managed to keep fans hooked and excited for years. Just as audience’s expected, the premiere of season 7 was packed with talent and great performances. However, things went awry after one performer required medical attention. Video of the moment quickly went viral, leaving all concerned.

Participants often go overboard on the show as they wear elaborate costumes to hide their identity, while trying to impress judges solely with their voice. In this case, a woman contestant dressed as firefly started to feel unwell.

Wearing a huge masked shaped like the insect, probably made out of metal, Firefly was in the middle of her performance when she suddenly stopped and started to cough. She had to halt a soulful rendition of ‘Ain’t Nobody’ by Chaka Khan and was visibly distressed.

The video showed the contestant holding her chest while suffocating under the mask, as judges panicked. “Somebody needs to help her!” judge Nicole Scherzinger was heard yelling to the crew on set. Judge Ken Jeong, who is also a physician, left his seat in order to get the attention of someone who could help, yelling, “Somebody get up there! Hey, hey! She’s choking!”



Crew members rushed to the stage to help Firefly take off her heavy mask allowing her to breathe properly before she was taken off stage.

Host Nick Cannon returned to the stage after a brief break to inform all that medical professionals were looking after Firefly backstage and that her health was their first priority. Thankfully, she wasn’t too unwell and returned to the stage later in the episode to prove her mettle.

After being allowed some time to recover, she performed again, with everyone speculating who she could be. Her performance after the hurdle was so amazing that she received a standing ovation from all the judges, The Independent reported.

