Toggle Menu
#FirefightingSexism: This mum’s tweet seeking help triggers response from firewomenhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/firefightingsexism-four-year-firefighters-firewomen-5547057/

#FirefightingSexism: This mum’s tweet seeking help triggers response from firewomen

In response to Summers' tweet, the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) shared a video featuring both men and women firefighters to inspire the little girl. Soon, other firefighters joined in as well using the hashtag #FirefightingSexism.

firefighters, woman firefighters, #FirefightingSexism, Hannah Summers,
Women firefighters came together to inspire four-year-old girl who thought only boys became firefighters.

When journalist Hannah Summers’ four-year-old daughter told her she wished she was a boy as all the books she had read only showed firemen, the mother sought help on social media. However, little did she know that her post would go viral and trigger a global firewomen campaign, #FirefightingSexism.

“My 4yr old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman. When I said girls can be firefighters too she said ‘but I’ve seen in books they are all boys and I don’t want to be the only girl.’ Any good vids/books I can show her?” she tweeted.

In response to Summers’ tweet, the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) shared a video featuring both men and women firefighters to inspire the little girl. “Esme, lots of our firefighters are girls and boys — some of them want to say hello to you! We would love to meet you and show you what we do. You can be a firefighter too!” Soon, other firefighters joined in as well.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Messy stuff is beautiful too': YouTuber posts the 'realistic' version of motherhood and moms agree
2 Video: Man jumps from cruise ship's 11th floor balcony in daredevil stunt
3 This video of a bizarre nail art showing child birth is freaking people out!