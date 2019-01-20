FirefightingSexism: This mum’s tweet seeking help triggers response from firewomen

When journalist Hannah Summers’ four-year-old daughter told her she wished she was a boy as all the books she had read only showed firemen, the mother sought help on social media. However, little did she know that her post would go viral and trigger a global firewomen campaign, #FirefightingSexism.

Advertising

“My 4yr old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman. When I said girls can be firefighters too she said ‘but I’ve seen in books they are all boys and I don’t want to be the only girl.’ Any good vids/books I can show her?” she tweeted.

My 4yr old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman. When I said girls can be firefighters too she said ‘but I’ve seen in books they are all boys and I don’t want to be the only girl.’ Any good vids/books I can show her? #FirefightingSexism — Hannah Summers (@hansummers) January 18, 2019

In response to Summers’ tweet, the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) shared a video featuring both men and women firefighters to inspire the little girl. “Esme, lots of our firefighters are girls and boys — some of them want to say hello to you! We would love to meet you and show you what we do. You can be a firefighter too!” Soon, other firefighters joined in as well.

.Esme, lots of our firefighters are girls and boys – some of them want to say hello to you! We would love to meet you and show you what we do. You can be a firefighter too! #firefightingsexism #thisgirlcan @NFCC_FireChiefs @StaffsFire @LondonFire Let’s keep this going! pic.twitter.com/ZV1IdrGp3S — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) January 18, 2019

Hi Esme! @ecfrs Firefighters Katie and Jamie have a message for you!👩‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/I0J35FdfRp — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) January 19, 2019

Here are some of our amazing #FDNYWomen pic.twitter.com/rqOowLEV2f — FDNY Women (@FDNYWomen) January 19, 2019

Good morning! I heard your four y/o #daughter was discouraged because she felt she had to be a boy to be a #firefighter. In #Vancouver🇨🇦, we have awesome firefighters who happen to be women! & Nanaimo’s @Karen_Fry is a great Chief who happens to be a woman! Pic @StraithDane pic.twitter.com/wAr7akTLwI — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) January 19, 2019

Hi Hannah I’m also a firefighter in the London Fire Brigade, your daughter can be anything she wants. Don’t let gender stand in the way! #FirefightingSexism #firefighter #girlpower #girlscandoanything 🚒👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/KtgGzeUnqg — Rebecca Rowe (@bexrower) January 18, 2019