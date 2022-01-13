Firefighters rescue swan stuck in frozen river in USA’s Massachusetts

Spectacular frozen rivers provide a visual treat. But, seasonal change comes with certain perils. A swan was spotted frozen in the ice on the Mystic River in the USA’s Massachusetts on Tuesday. Fortunately, two firefighters came to the rescue of the bird.

Somerville Fire Department members found it stuck to the ice about 50 feet from shore near Assembly Row. The duo used an ice sled to reach the bird.The bird was in distress and was rescued and delivered to Somerville Animal Control. The New England Wildlife Center will rehabilitate it, according to UPI.

A photograph of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media. While commenting on the post, a Facebook user shared the video of the rescue. In the video, the swan can be seen struggling amid the frozen river. Other birds are also seen struggling in the frozen river. The two firefighters reach the bird in distress, and with utmost care, one of them releases the bird from the frozen ice and wraps it in a cloth. Afterwards, slowly they head back.

“Headquarters Companies along with the Special Operations Unit have just cleared from a Animal Ice Rescue (swan)on the Mystic River opposite the Starbucks Coffee in Assembly Row. The swan has been extricated from the ice and turned over to Somerville Animal Control. Shown are Firefighter Doug Henry and Local 76 VP Lt. Tom Tierney,” reads caption of the post.

Netizens have been praising the firefighters. “You guys are my heros! Thank you for coming out! After 2 hours of calling everyone – someone suggested I call fire department – these guys were there within 10 minutes to help,”commented a user.