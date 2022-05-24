Firefighters rescue 11 ducklings from storm drain, post goes viral

On Sunday, the Teays Valley Fire Department in US’s West Virginia received an unusual call for animal rescue.

The animals in need of rescuing were 11 ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain and were stranded.

Thankfully, the rescuers arrived in time and took out the ducklings. While sharing the pictures of the rescue mission on their Facebook page, the Teays Valley Fire Department wrote, “This morning, #TeaysValleyFire was called to an animal rescue on Great Teays Boulevard. However, it wasn’t for a dog or cat — but a brood of ducklings! Crews arrived to find eleven ducklings stuck in a storm drain with the mother nearby. They were able to safely remove all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.”

In the pictures, one can see the fire department opening the cover of the storm drain and using a skimmer net to take out the ducklings as the mother duck stands nearby.

The post, which was made on Sunday, has been liked by more than 600 people.

Commenting on the post, a Facebook user wrote, “Such a kind and wonderful rescue! Not only are you Brave in all your everyday work, you are also very compassionate! Thank you for all you do!”. Another person remarked, “Thank you for taking care of all things big and small here in our community. Bless everyone of you!”

Some people also commented that authorities should cover the storm drain with a mesh so that animals do not get trapped in them.