Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Firefighters pull stolen car through stairway of metro station in Spain’s Madrid. Watch

Firefighters are seen connecting the chain to the bottom of the white coloured car in the video. The vehicle is seen passing through the stairway leaving narrow space with the railing, as they pull it up.

car pulled by firefighters, firefighters take stolen car from metro station, stolen car, car, indian expressThe clip shared by Sky News on YouTube shows the car being attached to two chains and pulled through the stairway.

Firefighters in Spain’s Madrid had to deal with an unusual task recently. It was not a rescue operation but the challenge posed before the firefighters was to pull a stolen car out of a metro station. A video showing the car being pulled through the staircase of the metro station has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Sky News on YouTube shows the car being attached to two chains and pulled through the stairway. Firefighters are seen connecting the chain to the bottom of the white coloured car. The vehicle is seen passing through the stairway leaving narrow space with the railing, as they pull it up.

Watch the video here:

“This stolen car ended up wedged on the stairs of one of the busiest metro stops in Madrid. The car was reportedly in a bus lane before crashing through the doors of the Plaza Eliptica shopping centre. The fire brigade had to work to remove the car with the help of a crane,” reads the text insert of the TikTok video.

Police were quoted as saying by the BBC that they are investigating after the vehicle was found next to a staircase in Plaza Eliptica station. A man was arrested as part of the probe. No one was injured during the incident and the driver underwent medical examination.

In July last year, a video showing UK police officers chasing a stolen vehicle had gone viral. The clip reminded netizens of ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA)’, a video game. The clip showed the thief driving the vehicle on railway tracks and police chasing him. Two police officers were injured in the incident.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:38:39 pm
In Gujarat HC, AMC blames LSD outbreak for failing to manage stray cattle

