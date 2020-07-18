Firefighters in California rescue dog stuck in drain for three days, win praise online

According to the post, the SBC took around 20-minutes to bring out the canine from an 18-inch drainpipe. According to the post, the SBC took around 20-minutes to bring out the canine from an 18-inch drainpipe.

Stuck in a drainpipe for three long days, a dog in California was finally rescued by firefighters, winning praise from netizens. The heartwarming incident was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Santa Barbara County fire department.

According to the post, the SBC took around 20-minutes to bring out 2-year-old Sophie from an 18-inch drainpipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus, where she was stuck for three days.

“The firefighters used a hose line to coax the dog to another awaiting firefighter and was brought to the surface,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

It took SBC about 20 minutes to rescue Sophie, a 2 yr old mix, that had been in a 18” drainpipe for three days on the UC Santa Barbara campus. FF’s used a hose line to coax the dog to another awaiting FF and was brought to the surface. C/T 12:57 **Call Newsline** pic.twitter.com/I4Y0agpDrs — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 15, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens with many praising the firefighters for the rescue operation.

Thank you. Is there more back story on this ?? 3 days 😢 — Mary Benak (@mjbmab1) July 15, 2020

Thank you soo much to the rescue team and the community that has been on the lookout for her for the past couple months. It’s been a very stressful and hard time trying to find her and we’re so glad to have her back!!! — Efro (@frowin11) July 15, 2020

On behalf of our family can’t thank you enough for rescuing Shopie. You all are amazing. Thank you for all that you do ❤️ — Irma Nuñez (@IrmaNue41221096) July 15, 2020

Oh my! I have seen her lost signs in my neighborhood. So happy she was found safe!! — Amanda (@MandaPandaRawrr) July 15, 2020

Oh my heart!

Sweet Sophie!

Thank you for rescuing her!!#HEROES https://t.co/m7QXQJbP4P — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) July 15, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd