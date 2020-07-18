scorecardresearch
Firefighters in California rescue dog stuck in drain for three days, win praise online

Since being shared online, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens with many praising the firefighters for the rescue operation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 18, 2020 2:46:29 pm
Stuck in a drainpipe for three long days, a dog in California was finally rescued by firefighters, winning praise from netizens. The heartwarming incident was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Santa Barbara County fire department.

According to the post, the SBC took around 20-minutes to bring out 2-year-old Sophie from an 18-inch drainpipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus, where she was stuck for three days.

“The firefighters used a hose line to coax the dog to another awaiting firefighter and was brought to the surface,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

Since being shared online, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens with many praising the firefighters for the rescue operation.

