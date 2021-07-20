Firefighters find missing dog trapped behind walls of Cincinnati home

In the 30-second clip, a firefighter is seen breaking the concrete wall with saws and a sledgehammer to rescue Gertie.

In a heartwarming incident, Cincinnati firefighters rescued a canine trapped for five days between the walls of a Northside home.

A video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media after it was shared by the official Facebook page of the Cincinnati Fire Department along with a caption that read, “There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie. Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out. This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20!”

According to Fox News, the dog was trapped between the two walls after it fell down a crevice. When the homeowners heard a dog crying behind the garage wall, they decided to report the matter.

The dog had reportedly run out of the house door to the forest area. However, when it did not return, unlike other times, the owners Connie Frick and Lynn Herman put up her missing posters around the town.

Vanessa Roland, a resident of the area, alerted the owner of the garage, who could see the dog through a hole in the attic floorboards, the news website reported. The pet owners and rescue tea, were then alerted about the canine.

“We were just excited. We were like, I can’t believe, ’cause we knew it had been a while, so we thought like this is exciting, and hopefully, she’s OK,” Roland told the news website.

Post a 10-minute rescue operation, the animal was removed from behind the walls and reunited with its owner.