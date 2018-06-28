Firefighters deliver pizza after delivery man meets with an accident

Firefighters realised the delivery address was near the accident site and decided to drop off the pizza themselves. (Source: Henrietta Fire District/ Facebook) Firefighters realised the delivery address was near the accident site and decided to drop off the pizza themselves. (Source: Henrietta Fire District/ Facebook)

Crew of Henrietta Fire District near Rochester in New York made sure that a pizza did not go to waste and the customer did not stay hungry even after the delivery man met with an accident. Completing the unfinished task at hand, in fact, they delivered the pizza themselves to the customer, not just making him happy, but also won hearts online, as a result.

It so happened that the crew was called in to attend to a road accident recently “where one of the vehicles was a pizza delivery vehicle.” The delivery driver was not seriously injured, however, was not in a state to compete his work. After the crew got him on an ambulance to be taken to a local hospital, they decided it is unfair to keep a scrumptious pizza away from the one who was waiting for it. Having figured that the discovered the delivery address was not far from the accident scene, they decided to take the matter into their own hands and made sure the customer was well-fed.

Sharing the photos of the delivery on their Facebook page, they also put on display their cheeky sense of humour when they wrote, “Just down the road from the call they delivered the pizza and thanked the customer for deciding to order out and not risk burning food and setting off the fire alarm!”

“If it’s not delivery its Di…Fire dept?!” they wrote jokingly taking a cue from DiGiorno frozen pizza’s famous tagline.

Read the full post here:

People on Facebook loved their kind gesture and lauded them not only for making sure the victims were safe but also completing his work, with some extra praise for their sassy post.

Heartwarming, isn’t it?

