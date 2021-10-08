Firefighters called to rescue ‘woman’ hanging on cliffside find out it is movie prop

In a bizarre turn of events, first responders in California called to rescue a ‘woman’ spotted on the edge of a cliff turned out to be a mannequin! Now, photos from the site has left netizens laughing out loud.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, they received an emergency 911 call from witnesses at Hope Ranch Beach to report a woman, who appeared to be clinging to the side of a cliff. Emergency crews launched a rescue mission to bring to safety the ‘woman’ donning a red attire with disheveled long-flowing hair, standing without any proper gears.

Santa Barbara County Fire department’s spokesman said they started receiving calls about someone stranded 30 feet down a cliff around 4 pm in the evening. Rescue agency quickly responded by dispatching a full force of utility terrain vehicles, fire engines, trucks and even a drone to the scene.

“Ended up being a mannequin from movie shoot days earlier,” the agency said in the statement about the so-called dangling ‘woman’. Crew also shared another image showing no body heat coming from the ‘person’.

Although the efforts may seem unnecessary, the first responders stressed: “Better to call than not!”

Naturally, as the post went viral, it triggered plenty of jokes online with many coming up with puns even movie plots and titles. “What a dummy getting stuck on the cliff!” reacted one, another joked that the prop was discovered at the set of “Cliffhanger 2.”