Viral Video: Firefighter sprints out of shower while responding to emergency call

However, this is not the first time such an incident has been recorded on camera.

A firefighter in China was spotted sprinting out of a shower after hearing the emergency siren. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the 23-year-old is seen rushing out of the bathroom and even slipping on the way while responding to the alarm.

According to South China Morning Post, when the firefighter got to the truck, there was still shampoo on his hair. “When I heard the siren, I couldn’t help but run out of the bathroom immediately,” the firefighter told the news website.

Watch the video here:

This firefighter in China answered the call of duty, even while in the shower. pic.twitter.com/d9wEKR5aE4 — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 6, 2021

Though it turned out to be a false alarm, the firefighter’s reaction to the emergency siren has won praise online. “This is a firefighter’s instinct,” read one of the many comments posted along with the viral clip.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has been recorded on camera. Earlier, a video of a firefighter responding to the alarm while he was spending time with his family had gone viral on social media.