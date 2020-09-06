Watch: Firefighter rescues woman from 16th floor of building using this rare technique

Since being shared, the post has created quite a buzz online with netizens responding to the viral video.

A firefighter is being hailed as a hero after his quick response and out-of-the-box thinking helped save the life of a woman who was hanging from a 16th-floor window of a building that had caught fire in Manhattan. A video of the daring rescue was shared by the New York Fire Department.

After accessing the situation, the firefighters decided to go ahead and bring the woman down using a roof-rope rescue technique, which the department claimed was something that is rarely done. The fire was reported near Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street.

“Brian Quinn, assisted by other members, went out the window on the roof-rope that was secured on the Halligan tool by the team members. All of this while Engine 59 was advancing a hose line in to extinguish the fire. They got to the woman in time, they were able to hold her on that floor,” read the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

Praising the firefighter for his work, the post read, “This is really a heroic rescue and it really shows the talent and the bravery of the members of the New York City Fire Department. It’s something that’s rarely done, and yet they exercised their skills quickly, they assessed the situation quickly, and they did what had to be done bravely.”

Watch the video here:

“There was a woman on the window sill outside of her window, and I stayed at the window and tried to calm her down, and told her not to jump, that we were going to come and get her. My Lieutenant, Jason Norwich, was inside trying to coax her in, but she was completely panicked and she was not going to let go. I was right behind her, so if she did decide to jump or let go I was holding her to the glass. I just said, ‘I’m not going to let you fall. We’re going to get you inside’,” Quinn said.

Since being shared, the post has created quite a buzz online, with netizens all praise for the firefighter and lauded his bravery in the face of adversity . “Truly our finest people. All of them deserve our highest respect, admiration, and gratitude,” read one of the many comments on the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd