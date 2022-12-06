‘The extraterrestrials are back’: Fireball spotted in skies in parts of US, netizens stunned

Doorbell cameras have caught what appears to be a meteor blazing across the night sky in US East Coast last week. The clips shared online showed a fireball passing across the sky quickly and netizens have been left spooked.

Citing American Meteor Society, a Foxweather report said there were nearly 700 reports from people who spotted the meteor shooting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada.

“According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and up into Ontario spotted the shooting star as it crashed across Earth’s atmosphere. People as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina also reported seeing the fireball,” read a tweet by Now This News.

Several doorbell cameras in the Pittsburgh-northeastern Ohio region of the U.S. captured stunning footage of a meteor streaking across the night sky ☄️ pic.twitter.com/SHvzBC1MNn — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 6, 2022

Twitter user Jeff Gill wrote, “Just watched a gorgeous green & orange bolide zoom to earth east of Granville — anyone else see a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio?”

Just watched a gorgeous green & orange bolide zoom to earth east of Granville — anyone else see a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio? — Jeff Gill (@Knapsack) December 2, 2022

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 19,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “You mean our new alien overlords, obviously.” Another user wrote, “The Extraterrestrials are back.” A third user commented, “This is the best thing ever reported from Pittsburgh.”

