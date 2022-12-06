scorecardresearch
‘The extraterrestrials are back’: Fireball spotted in skies in parts of US, netizens stunned

Citing American Meteor Society, Foxweather report said there were nearly 700 reports from people who spotted the meteor shooting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 19,000 views on Twitter.
Doorbell cameras have caught what appears to be a meteor blazing across the night sky in US East Coast last week. The clips shared online showed a fireball passing across the sky quickly and netizens have been left spooked.

“According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and up into Ontario spotted the shooting star as it crashed across Earth’s atmosphere. People as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina also reported seeing the fireball,” read a tweet by Now This News.

Twitter user Jeff Gill wrote, “Just watched a gorgeous green & orange bolide zoom to earth east of Granville — anyone else see a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio?”

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 19,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “You mean our new alien overlords, obviously.” Another user wrote, “The Extraterrestrials are back.” A third user commented, “This is the best thing ever reported from Pittsburgh.”

Citing AMS fireball event map, a New York Post report said that people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Ontario, Tennessee and South Carolina spotted the fireball.

