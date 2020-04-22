Firefighters called in to rescue girl who hid in washing machine during hide-and-seek game

Many other fire departments shared the video to warn kids not to hide in any appliances no matter how bored they are. (Mikoa_samigeisha/ Instagram) Many other fire departments shared the video to warn kids not to hide in any appliances no matter how bored they are. (Mikoa_samigeisha/ Instagram)

A young woman who was playing hide-and-seek with her family needed firefighters to help after she hid in a washing machine and go stuck.

Amari Dancy was playing the game with one of her younger cousins and after hiding in all the usual places she decided she would squeeze into the washing machine. But when her cousin found her, the 18-year-old was stuck in the washing machine and emergency services had to be called in to help.

In a video, a group of firefighters from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue in Virginia came to the girl’s rescue and brought her out safely from the machine. The video shows the mask-clad emergency workers trying to figure out how to extricate Dancy without harming her.

The rescue was captured by Dancy’s aunt who can be heard saying, “kids will be kids.”

According to NBC News, the firefighters were able to remove the top of the washing machine and make enough space to pull out the girl. “I was really worried to see if they were going to get me out or not,” Dancy said. “Once they figured out what to do … I just felt relieved. I just wanted to be out of there.”

“Time to let kids go back to school please!” the teenager’s aunt told Fox News, adding that Dancy doesn’t usually play with the younger children of the family.

“I mean it’s pretty embarrassing, but all I can do is laugh it off,” Dancy was quoted as saying in a NY Post report.

