‘Solidarity with Sanna’: Finnish women post videos of themselves dancing to show support for PM

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been in the eye of the storm recently after a leaked video of her dancing and partying with friends circulated on social media. While Marin received backlash from a lot of people, numerous women from Finland are showing their solidarity with her by posting their videos of dancing and partying.
The controversy began last week when a video of Sanna Marin that appeared to have been shot at a private residence showed her drinking and dancing with a group of friends. The video featured several prominent Finnish public figures, including singer Alma, TV host Tinni Wikstrom, and YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi.
To show solidarity with Marin, many women from Finland posted their videos of dancing and partying on social media with the hashtag ‘SolidarityWithSanna’.
Watch some videos that women posted in support of Sanna Marin below:
Love it! Danish women are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
To show “Solidarity with Sanna” pic.twitter.com/8gsUTuROLJ
— Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 20, 2022
We should all dance a little more!
I stand in solidarity with Sanna #solidaritywithsanna pic.twitter.com/q7l6qzXQzF
— DM 🇳🇱 (@dmeijerk) August 21, 2022
Dancing is healing. Keep dancing, @MarinSanna. Solidarity with Sanna. #letsdance #solidaritywithsanna #SannaMarin pic.twitter.com/7UXfRqIfJk
— Dr. Carolina Brum (@CoxaValgus) August 20, 2022
Marin also found support from some sections on social media. “As an American, it is blowing my mind that the Finnish PM being caught doing perfectly normal people stuff is a scandal, somehow. Have.. have you guys seen the rest of the world right now? I’d kill for a leader whose worst scandal is drinking and dancing with friends,” posted a Twitter user.
“She’s clever, she’s principled, she’s beautiful…she knows how to behave in the political theatre….and now we see she can party and the girl can move. They are just cheap shots from haters,” wrote another.
“World would be much better off if leaders danced more instead of being angry and firing off weapons to prove how ‘strong’ they are,” shared a third.
In 2019, Sanna Marin was sworn in as the country’s prime minister. At 34, she became the world’s youngest prime minister, beating the earlier record set by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
