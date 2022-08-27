scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

I’m human… but haven’t missed a single day of work, Finnish PM says amid party furore

Marin, who became the world's youngest head of government when she assumed office in 2019, said she had never missed a day of work.

Finnish PM, Finnish PM says I am human, Finland PM's emotional address, Marin, Finnish PM party scandal, indian expressAs a video of her speech went viral, many netizens rallied to her defence.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, embroiled in a controversy over a private party with friends, gave an emotional address during a conference of her Social Democratic Party. Calling herself a human and reiterating her right to private moments, she voiced strongly about the work she does. As a video of her speech went viral, many netizens rallied to her defence.

The 36-year-old prime minister is heard saying in the video, “I am human. During these dark times, I too need some joy, light and fun. And that involves all sorts of photos and videos which I would not like to see and I know you would not like to see. It’s private, it’s joyful, and it’s life.”

Marin, who became the world’s youngest head of government when she assumed office in 2019, said she had never missed a day of work. “But I have not missed a single day of work, a single task and I never will. All that is irrelevant when we need to build this country stronger. Less than the distance from Helsinki to Utsjoki, we have European friends, in Ukraine and Kyiv and elsewhere and they have a much harder time,” she said with a shaky voice.

Watch the video here:

Sharing the video posted by Now This, author Shunali Khullar Shroff tweeted, “A woman PM reduced to tears, having to explain herself for partying with friends after office hours – if this isn’t misogyny what is?”

A Twitter user commented, “There are leaders who’ve literally started wars, killing millions of people. There are photos of that destruction everywhere. But no, let’s focus on woman politician partying and having designer handbags.”

Another user wrote, “We live in a world where it is still so easy to completely discredit a woman’s whole body of work just bc of some ill-timed leak of photos/ videos taken out of context Please, rise above the misogyny.”

On Tuesday, Marin apologised for a picture that popped up from a private party she had thrown in July. The photograph showed two famous female influencers kissing each other, covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign, at her official residence in Helsinki, Reuters reported.

After a video of the party went viral and several people suspected her of consuming drugs, Marin underwent a drug test, which returned negative, the news agency reported.

Extending solidarity for Marin, several Finnish women posted online videos of their dancing and partying with the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna. At the age of 34, she became the world’s youngest prime minister, breaking the record of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

