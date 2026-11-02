Free Finland trip for singles? World’s happiest country is offering an all-expenses-paid blind dating experience

Finland, often ranked as the world’s happiest country, is inviting singles from across the globe to participate in an all-expenses-paid blind dating experience in February 2027.

The “Finnish Dinner Date” campaign has been launched by the country’s tourism board, Visit Finland. It aims to introduce international travellers to its food culture while offering them an opportunity to connect with potential romantic partners.

According to Forbes, the campaign will select 16 single adults for a hosted trip scheduled between February 9 and 19, 2027. Participants will explore Finland’s culinary traditions, sample regional delicacies, and attend special group dinner dates with local Finnish singles in Helsinki and Tampere, in the Lakeland region.