Tuesday, December 21, 2021
‘My brain hurts’: Optical illusion asking people to find curved line has netizens feeling dizzy

While at first glance many admitted they saw curved lines, on a closer look they couldn't locate one on the image. Can you?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 21, 2021 6:18:38 pm
optical illusion, find curved line puzzle, curved line optical illusion, puzzles, online photo puzzles, viral optical illusions, indian expressWhile some dubbed the image as fascinating, other thought it was bizarre.

When it comes to solving puzzles or optical illusions, it’s not heard to get netizens hooked. Now a simple photo of checkered pattern has left people on Twitter feeling perplexed online.

Laurel Coons, a genomics researcher, shared a photo on Twitter and asked people to “find the curved line”. In the image, what looks like a textured granite block has multiple thin green lines that appear to divide the block into tiny boxes.

While on one glance it seems like there are many curved lines, moment one tries to focus on one and attempts to locate it, they seem to transform into a straight line.

Shared just a few hours ago, the quirky photo managed to pique interest of many online who tried to unearth the mystery behind the optical illusion, while others said the photo made them feel light-headed. And even though many said the intriguing picture gave them a headache, they were still impressed by it and wanted to know the science behind it.

Ever since the viral blue or white dress took social media by storm in 2015, many such puzzling photos have create a buzz across social media. Earlier this year, a photo of a ‘man’ running into snow left netizens confused, when in reality it turned out to be a dog!

In May, a photo of a little girl baffled netizens after she appeared to be sinking into concrete.

