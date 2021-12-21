‘My brain hurts’: Optical illusion asking people to find curved line has netizens feeling dizzy

When it comes to solving puzzles or optical illusions, it’s not heard to get netizens hooked. Now a simple photo of checkered pattern has left people on Twitter feeling perplexed online.

Laurel Coons, a genomics researcher, shared a photo on Twitter and asked people to “find the curved line”. In the image, what looks like a textured granite block has multiple thin green lines that appear to divide the block into tiny boxes.

While on one glance it seems like there are many curved lines, moment one tries to focus on one and attempts to locate it, they seem to transform into a straight line.

Find the curved line … 🔁 pic.twitter.com/GCi4ugoy6M — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) December 21, 2021

Shared just a few hours ago, the quirky photo managed to pique interest of many online who tried to unearth the mystery behind the optical illusion, while others said the photo made them feel light-headed. And even though many said the intriguing picture gave them a headache, they were still impressed by it and wanted to know the science behind it.

If you want to dissolve your mind melds use this. https://t.co/wdeQaMJdaZ — Lynn Edwards (@lynn_valepixi) December 21, 2021

What kind of sorcery is this? 😳 https://t.co/Sr9Nrfv73I — WiLsOn (@speck_j) December 21, 2021

I can’t think straight anymore https://t.co/VkuajzCQsh — LoouieeD (@looouieeeeee) December 21, 2021

yikes. brain meltdown — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 “𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐁” (@GrrlScientist) December 21, 2021

Ditto and then they disappear when I focus on them…very odd! — Ruth & Georgie💉💉AZ (@ruth_parslow) December 21, 2021

That is spectacular. What an intense illusion. — Greg B (@Greg79190803) December 21, 2021

Me going in with 10 seconds of confidence.. only to realize that 13 second me is a fool and a failure — Jackie Sans 🧡🤎 (@Sansy6) December 21, 2021

My mind..all are curved..

My eyes but they all are str8

Me:- 😵😵 — Rebel_13 (@Rebel_ACM13) December 21, 2021

I want to print this – turns out it works in B&W as well. — Rob Milliken (@Rob__Milliken) December 21, 2021

They say a sorceress lives in these woods!! pic.twitter.com/IUudM7Ssso — genghis galahad 🗽🦅✒🗡📜 (@genghisgalahad2) December 21, 2021

[man calls out to wife] “Honey, did you put anything in my tea?” — da Flower Punk (@daFlowerPunk) December 21, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ever since the viral blue or white dress took social media by storm in 2015, many such puzzling photos have create a buzz across social media. Earlier this year, a photo of a ‘man’ running into snow left netizens confused, when in reality it turned out to be a dog!

In May, a photo of a little girl baffled netizens after she appeared to be sinking into concrete.