‘This is stressful’: People are racking their brains to find the cat hidden in this photo

Many commented saying they spend nearly 10 minutes but failed to find it and finally looked at other replies. (@katehinds/Twitter)

People on social media are always up to the challenge regarding puzzles and optical illusions. Currently, many on Twitter are busy in solving a game of ‘I spy: feline edition’. Several Twitter users were baffled when they had to locate a cat among a shelf packed with plants, books, household items and picture frames.

With 50,000 people talking about it on Twitter alone, the picture has got everyone hooked online, but only a few have succeeded to spot the cat.

The picture was shared by New York based journalist Kate Hinds, who keeps posting ‘find the cat’ puzzles for her followers and flaunting her pet’s camouflage skills often. Sharing a picture of a big bookself cum TV stand, the image from her living room puzzled many online who tried hard to find the cat.

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

While many surrendered after spending way too long looking at the photo, some thought they cracked it, only to realise it wasn’t the cat but some decorative item.

Legitimately hard to do https://t.co/G8LvtWcIql — jamie stuart (@N12jamiestuart) June 8, 2020

This is like a Where’s Wally for cats 😂 I can’t see it for the life of me #MondayMood #StillLooking https://t.co/VkaOIMMO0K — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) June 8, 2020

I have a long list of things to get together today.

Yet still I’ve spent 15 minutes looking for this damn cat with no luck.

So eventually looked at the comments for the answer.

This 🐈 cheated. https://t.co/rX09e1tPnG — Jasmine Dotiwala (@jasminedotiwala) June 8, 2020

Harder than the Saturday NYT crossword https://t.co/ph3YfvfRKr — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) June 8, 2020

I refused to read the comments to see where this damn cat was on my own but, shit, that’s the hardest I’ve worked in a while. 😓 https://t.co/C1gf4ly3dI — Maire is talking shit (@Maire_from_NJ) June 8, 2020

I literarily, metaphysically, metaphorically, figuratively and actually, see no cat. Are they playing with my mind? #WheresWallcat? https://t.co/E7rxlst1lz — Stelios J (@Tsaksonakis) June 7, 2020

Took me a while.

Thought I’d found him but I hadn’t!

Now I see the little rascal! 🐈 https://t.co/Cd0mkiQscy — Ann is still european & in lockdown 😷 (@56blackcat) June 8, 2020

Y’all i cannot find this cat. Been looking for like 7 minutes. https://t.co/Zk1tZDTBIx — Jalen (@jalenmosby) June 8, 2020

I’m so stressed now https://t.co/IzfdRbsMUz — Wazzie Zondo (@Wazzie__) June 8, 2020

I gave up. But it IS there. https://t.co/w5rBmsuyRV — Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) June 8, 2020

Geezuz, this is a tough one. https://t.co/ZYAJDqQonC — Don Redmond (@BeerStoreDude) June 8, 2020

Cat owners, however, said it was easy to find as they “knew exactly where to look”. Many remarked how cats loved to hide in a bookshelf.

Bookcases are always the best place to hide…🐈‍⬛📚 https://t.co/SxbiLRI5G9 — The Folio Society (@foliosociety) June 8, 2020

if you have cats you dont even have to look 😂 you just know https://t.co/P2ZHyUQKHq — Amelie Lens (@AmelieLens) June 8, 2020

Only people who have never cohabited with a cat are going to struggle with this https://t.co/4TJq0323pw — Lilli (@frocksnfroufrou) June 9, 2020

To find the cat, you must think like the cat.

I know how their wicked little minds operate… https://t.co/emVeWqeirf — Abby Trott (@AbbyTrott) June 9, 2020

From the vantage point of a wooden salad bowl 8 feet up on our bookshelves, Satchmo admires your cat’s ingenuity. pic.twitter.com/oM7YhhDxTE — Adam L. Penenberg (@Penenberg) June 8, 2020

Mine is happy John LeCarre wrote so many books pic.twitter.com/jsFhIax1JJ — Teresa, at home ☕📖⚽ (@GumbyGrrl) June 8, 2020

If you haven’t find the cat yet, the owner finally revealed where it was hiding.

As the tweet went viral, many others shared odd places their cats love to hide or nap.

My turn now, spot Jet in this picture . . . pic.twitter.com/41z3BZSTsY — Ian D Johnstone (@IDJmedia) June 8, 2020

It should not have been that hard for me to find your cat. Love the bookshelves! pic.twitter.com/lCboSvoqnK — Karen Elliott (@elliottkarenl) June 7, 2020

I need everyone to check their camera rolls and put together a thread of “Where’s the Cat”—I haven’t been this calmed by a tweet in a LONG time. pic.twitter.com/Fffgwgd4tv — Mrs. Heidi Bowman (@Mrsbowmanocsa) June 7, 2020

Yeah, well we think ours is plotting to kill us pic.twitter.com/UiusBOrPJs — Murder Hornet (@kunphuzn) June 8, 2020

Cats find the weirdest places to nap pic.twitter.com/7fdqu17ZHn — Kiki #vote2020 🌊 (@kikistulen) June 7, 2020

Our neighbours cat hiding on our other neighbours terrace – I was going to tell them but didn’t want to grass on him! pic.twitter.com/Fl3V8ZGEPj — @bathnesjobs (@bathnesjobs) June 8, 2020

I had to cheat to find the kitty! I couldn’t find the lil guy!

Mines easier pic.twitter.com/H1cwGyxP2M — Vanity (@Frannyland2018) June 9, 2020

One of favourite photos of my girl! pic.twitter.com/fx2wgkkqdq — Mini Big Show (@Cookiejacked) June 8, 2020

ours is holding out for a holiday pic.twitter.com/3PHkv3Bl1y — Mary Stallard (@StaryMallard) June 8, 2020

Cats have been dominating social media during the lockdown phase. While some interrupted Zoom calls of their owners, stealing the show, others went viral for their skills.

