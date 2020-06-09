scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
COVID19

‘This is stressful’: People are racking their brains to find the cat hidden in this photo

People on social media dubbed the challenge as "very hard" as most failed to locate the cat hidden in the shelf. However, cat owners said it was easy as they know about the places felines love to hide.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2020 6:15:17 pm
Many commented saying they spend nearly 10 minutes but failed to find it and finally looked at other replies. (@katehinds/Twitter)

People on social media are always up to the challenge regarding puzzles and optical illusions. Currently, many on Twitter are busy in solving a game of ‘I spy: feline edition’. Several Twitter users were baffled when they had to locate a cat among a shelf packed with plants, books, household items and picture frames.

With 50,000 people talking about it on Twitter alone, the picture has got everyone hooked online, but only a few have succeeded to spot the cat.

The picture was shared by New York based journalist Kate Hinds, who keeps posting ‘find the cat’ puzzles for her followers and flaunting her pet’s camouflage skills often. Sharing a picture of a big bookself cum TV stand, the image from her living room puzzled many online who tried hard to find the cat.

While many surrendered after spending way too long looking at the photo, some thought they cracked it, only to realise it wasn’t the cat but some decorative item.

Cat owners, however, said it was easy to find as they “knew exactly where to look”. Many remarked how cats loved to hide in a bookshelf.

If you haven’t find the cat yet, the owner finally revealed where it was hiding.

As the tweet went viral, many others shared odd places their cats love to hide or nap.

Cats have been dominating social media during the lockdown phase. While some interrupted Zoom calls of their owners, stealing the show, others went viral for their skills.

