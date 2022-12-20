Find out why Argentina’s jersey is blue and white

The white and blue pattern of Argentina’s jersey resonates well in the minds of football lovers after the South American football team lifted the coveted trophy of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The choice of colours, which mimics the horizontal blue and white of the Argentine flag, has a history that spans thousands of years.

A Twitter thread, that explores how blue and white passed through Napoleon, the Byzantine Empire, Renaissance painters, and Argentina’s freedom struggle to finally become the colours of the world’s most famed football jersey, has gone viral with over 85,000 likes.

As per the now viral thread posted by The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor), during the Byzantine empire, the colour blue was associated with royalty. The Renaissance artists used the blue derived from lapis lazuli, which came from Afghanistan and was more expensive than gold, to paint Mother Mary’s ropes in all religious imagery.

Then the timeline jumps to the 18th century when Argentina was a Spanish colony and Spain was ruled by Charles III. The son of Charles III, also called Charles did not birth a heir even after five years of marriage. The king then prayed to Mother Mary and his wish was fulfilled when he finally got a grandson.

To mark this joyous occasion, Charles III created “the Order of Charles III in 1771” which was “a sort of special society for prominent Spaniards”. He picked the colour blue in reverence to Mother Mary and the members of the Order wore a blue and white striped stash.

Skip to 1808 when Napoleon began expanding his empire and “forced King Ferdinand VII (Charles III’s grandson) to abdicate” which led to riots in Spain and Argentina. To show loyalty to Spain’s Ferdinand, his supporters started wearing pale blue and white as dissent against Napoleon.

Two years later, during the onset of Argentine War of Independence against the Spanish royal crown, Argentine freedom fighter Manuel Belgrano, created a Cockade of Argentina in the colours of blue and white, which was pretty ironic considering its Spanish royal roots. Belgrano later designed the flag of Argentina and used the same colours.

As per the thread, “When Belgrano first presented his design to the people he compared its colours to the sky and the clouds. That has been interpreted to mean they were his inspiration. Which makes sense, given Argentina’s incredible natural landscapes. But it was from Charles III that they came.”

In 1880s, football arrived in Argentina via British rail workers and rose to popularity. In 1908, Argentina’s football team played in the Brazilian League with their signature white and pale blue stripes, which has been used so far.