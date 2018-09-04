Netizens come together to find anonymous flight attendant after her picture goes viral

Going the extra mile, people on social media decided to look for the identity of the flight attendant, who many felt went beyond her job to help out an old lady. (Source: Rina Sheryl Estabillo – Dajao/Facebook) Going the extra mile, people on social media decided to look for the identity of the flight attendant, who many felt went beyond her job to help out an old lady. (Source: Rina Sheryl Estabillo – Dajao/Facebook)

A picture of an anonymous flight attendant, who was feeding an old lady on a flight, went viral after it was shared on social media. Rina Sheryl Estabillo – Dajao took to Facebook and praised the Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight attendant for showing compassion and kindness towards the elderly. “Whoever she is, may the Lord bless you a thousand fold and make you the cabin crew of the century. Buong Pusong Alaga in action. This deserves 5 stars. #FindTheMysteryCrew,” she wrote.

Going the extra mile, people on social media decided to look for the identity of the flight attendant, who many felt went beyond her job to help out an old lady. Dajao post received over thirty thousand shares and over seventy thousand likes. And guess what, the mystery of the anonymous lady was finally solved just two days after the original post went viral.

Dajao concluded her quest to find the mystery flight attendant with another post addressed to the stewardess Chet De Guia Encarnacion. “Dear Chet, Finally found you! 😊 Just want to say that you are a gem,” read the initial few lines of her second post. She further wrote that because of Encarnacion she now had a different perspective of flight attendants.

She further complimented Encarnacion for going out of her way to do something good for a passenger, despite being in a physically challenging job. “Your job is no easy feat and is physically challenging but despite of that, you gave your Buong Pusong Alaga without expecting anything in return. I hope to meet you in this lifetime, maybe as your passenger.”

