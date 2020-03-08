Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read

‘Oscar worthy’: Netizens applaud after girl’s film teaser based on parents’ divorce goes viral

17-year-old Twitter user @filmtrashed, recently rediscovered a film teaser which she made when she was 10 years old, based on her parent's divorce.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2020 3:25:23 pm
Film teaser, 10-year-old, parents divorce, 10-year-old make film teaser on parents divorce, Film teaser on divorce, Parents divorce teaser, Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express news The teaser film, which is captioned, “A Shattered Relationship” features a montage of happy family photos paired with various stock images. (Picture credit: Twitter/@filmtrashed)

Divorces are painful, especially for children caught in the middle of it. So, a 10-year old, who was caught between her parent’s divorce, decided to channel her sadness into a film project about the ordeal.

Twitter user @filmtrashed, who is now 17-years-old, recently rediscovered a film teaser which she had made when she was 10-years-old, based on her parent’s divorce. The user tweeted, “When I was 10 I made an iMovie trailer for my parent’s divorce and I just found it?”

The teaser film with the caption “A Shattered Relationship” features a montage of happy family photos paired with various stock images. The video also has a compelling background score and ending credits.

The video is complete with reviews and quotes from made up organisations like “National Bureau of Divorce” and “Broken Family Film Festival”.

The tweet garnered over 56,69,000 likes, with over 900,000 people retweeting the post. Seeing the creativity and editing expertise, people were simply shocked when they learned that the user was just 10 when she made the trailer. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Responding to some of the tweets, the user called herself a “movie buff” and revealed that she is a film major and was always interested in filmmaking.

To those of you, who are wondering about the parents’ relationship status, @filmtrashed, in a follow-up tweet said that they have been “divorced twice”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement