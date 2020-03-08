‘Oscar worthy’: Netizens applaud after girl’s film teaser based on parents’ divorce goes viral

The teaser film, which is captioned, “A Shattered Relationship” features a montage of happy family photos paired with various stock images. (Picture credit: Twitter/@filmtrashed) The teaser film, which is captioned, “A Shattered Relationship” features a montage of happy family photos paired with various stock images. (Picture credit: Twitter/@filmtrashed)

Divorces are painful, especially for children caught in the middle of it. So, a 10-year old, who was caught between her parent’s divorce, decided to channel her sadness into a film project about the ordeal.

Twitter user @filmtrashed, who is now 17-years-old, recently rediscovered a film teaser which she had made when she was 10-years-old, based on her parent’s divorce. The user tweeted, “When I was 10 I made an iMovie trailer for my parent’s divorce and I just found it?”

The teaser film with the caption “A Shattered Relationship” features a montage of happy family photos paired with various stock images. The video also has a compelling background score and ending credits.

The video is complete with reviews and quotes from made up organisations like “National Bureau of Divorce” and “Broken Family Film Festival”.

The tweet garnered over 56,69,000 likes, with over 900,000 people retweeting the post. Seeing the creativity and editing expertise, people were simply shocked when they learned that the user was just 10 when she made the trailer. Take a look at some of the comments here:

“broken family film festival” THERES NO WAY IN HELL😂😂😂 — shai (@ganscyiii) March 4, 2020

the national bureau of divorce is really what had me dead 😭 — g 🏵 (@grettaherbo) March 5, 2020

This is peak processing of emotions. — Andy J (@LovelyAndyUK) March 3, 2020

Responding to some of the tweets, the user called herself a “movie buff” and revealed that she is a film major and was always interested in filmmaking.

if i had access to a therapist they would’ve had a field day — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 3, 2020

a shattered relationship walked so marriage story could run — sarah (@epernerne) March 3, 2020

The sequel be like: A shattered relation 2: the battle of custody — mapucheeddie (@mapucheeddie) March 5, 2020

jfjjsjxjsjxe literally oscars… film genius — skinny boochie (@freshfaguette) March 4, 2020

Art. — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) March 4, 2020

If my kid made something like this i would have to reconsider the divorce tbh — HASAN (@hasangothandles) March 4, 2020

oscar worthy — daisy 🏳️‍🌈 (@twinkIeswift) March 3, 2020

It’s so adorable I don’t know whether to laugh or cry 💕 — Anne Kennedy (@Libra279) March 5, 2020

To those of you, who are wondering about the parents’ relationship status, @filmtrashed, in a follow-up tweet said that they have been “divorced twice”.

