Saturday, December 28, 2019

Filipino surfer gives up shot at winning gold to save rival from drowning, earns praise

During the longboard semifinals event at the 30th SEA Games in The Philippines, Roger Casugay didn’t think twice about saving Indonesian surfer Arip Nurhidayat from drowning.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2019 10:07:43 pm
A Filipino surfer is earning praise online after he abandoned his chance of winning the gold medal in a competition to save one of his rival from drowning.

During the longboard semifinals event at the 30th SEA Games in The Philippines, Roger Casugay didn’t think twice about saving Indonesian surfer Arip Nurhidayat. In the midst of the men’s longboard open competition for surfing, Nurhidayat had broken his leash and was swept away by the higher waves.

In a post going viral by Facebook user Jefferson Ganuelas, he shared photos of the moment when the Filippino surfer touched the heart of thousands of people with his moving gesture. “Local surfer @roger_casugay rescued him not minding the ongoing race for gold medal. #pilipinoheart is soooo goood!!! One of the best,” the man wrote online.

“This is how #WeWinAsOne,” the official page of 2019 SEA Games wrote on Facebook lauding Casugay.

The United Philippine Surfing Association also lauded Casugay for his effort to save his fellow competitor, calling it “Sportsmanship at its finest!”

As the star surfer’s gesture went viral and his friends testified that he has “a heart of gold”, netizens couldn’t agree more and social media is flooded with praise for the young sportsman.

