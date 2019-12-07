Filipino surfer gives up shot at winning gold to save rival from drowning, earns praise

Roger Casugay didn’t think twice about saving his Indonesian rival from drowning. Roger Casugay didn’t think twice about saving his Indonesian rival from drowning.

A Filipino surfer is earning praise online after he abandoned his chance of winning the gold medal in a competition to save one of his rival from drowning.

During the longboard semifinals event at the 30th SEA Games in The Philippines, Roger Casugay didn’t think twice about saving Indonesian surfer Arip Nurhidayat. In the midst of the men’s longboard open competition for surfing, Nurhidayat had broken his leash and was swept away by the higher waves.

In a post going viral by Facebook user Jefferson Ganuelas, he shared photos of the moment when the Filippino surfer touched the heart of thousands of people with his moving gesture. “Local surfer @roger_casugay rescued him not minding the ongoing race for gold medal. #pilipinoheart is soooo goood!!! One of the best,” the man wrote online.

“This is how #WeWinAsOne,” the official page of 2019 SEA Games wrote on Facebook lauding Casugay.

The United Philippine Surfing Association also lauded Casugay for his effort to save his fellow competitor, calling it “Sportsmanship at its finest!”

As the star surfer’s gesture went viral and his friends testified that he has “a heart of gold”, netizens couldn’t agree more and social media is flooded with praise for the young sportsman.

Worth more than gold!

Kaka Proud! ❤️ https://t.co/fm40vydM7f — Cath 🌸⚔️ (@KaoCath) December 7, 2019

This is worth more than gold medal. Mabuhay ka, Roger. Pinoy talaga. Proud ako sayo. God bless you. 🙏🙏🙏 When I read this, it melts my heart. ❤️ I salute you! — Susan Caderma (@susan_caderma) December 7, 2019

Sportsmanship is more important than a Gold medal ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Tridon Racaza (@Tridonracaza) December 7, 2019

Heart Of Gold https://t.co/UxvTLTSXiR — Joe Fisher OnAir🎙 (@joefisherradio) December 7, 2019

Saving life is priceless…it transcends gold, silver or bronze https://t.co/NBFNOy0yQB — Monch Arenal (@mon_qat) December 7, 2019

Real hero doesn’t need any medal. Salute! — Tony Castillo (@imtonyscastillo) December 6, 2019

Now this is invaluable. Worth more than any gold. Marvelous display of sportsmanship 💎💎💎 Kinship beats competition. Thank you for the lesson Roger! May your tribe increase! — paeng lopez (@paengLopez) December 7, 2019

this makes me goosebumps like hell well dude Roger is kinda deserve humanity noble https://t.co/4bzrPt4Vkk — cabaretic-ácid (@TitoMuncheners) December 7, 2019

This is what you call humanity https://t.co/aRkJkqrxG0 — jey | 호석아 날봐ㅠ (@j3_jjj_jjj) December 7, 2019

Winning is not about taking advantage of others. It’s showing the world that real victory is noble. I’m proud. Life over trophy. Salute to you Mr. Roger Casugay! #WeWinAsOne is alive in #SEAGames2019 🇵🇭♥️ https://t.co/dI9NqN6l9G — Kristine 🐘 (@krisgacho) December 7, 2019

There is no lucrative gold medal for good character and right conduct. This is the essence of character: It’s about being selfless. https://t.co/Zs1QxYKsbw — ed tolentino (@edtolentino) December 6, 2019

