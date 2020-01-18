Filipino man wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with stunning solo duet, video goes viral

The Filipino singer delighted all with his mesmerising performance. (AGT Auditions/ Facebook) The Filipino singer delighted all with his mesmerising performance. (AGT Auditions/ Facebook)

It’s not easy impressing judges with singing in talent shows but Marcelito Pomoy from the Philippines has taken social media by storm with his performance by acing both female and male voices in a famous duet song. Pomoy, who is a winner of 2011 Pilipinas Got Talent recently took part in America’s Got Talent: The Champions and wowed all by singing in two voices and even got a standing ovation from all.

Performing ‘The Prayer’, a popular hit song by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, Pomoy captivated the international stage by effortlessly switching between Bocelli’s tenor part and Dion’s soprano part. The iconic song, which won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1999 and was nominated for an Academy Award and a Grammy Award in 1999 and 2000, respectively, is often dubbed as one of the most difficult song to sing live.

With over 30 million views on Facebook alone and other 12 million on YouTube, the video has become a talking point in the virtual world.

Pomoy received heartfelt praise from all judges, including hard-to-impress Simon Cowell, who told the young performer, “That was what I call a 10, as simple as that.”

“Your voice, your song, your range is just so out of this world,” Heidi Klum said, adding that it was one of the “craziest things I’ve ever heard in my entire life.”

Although the judges didn’t give him a golden buzzer, they showered him with great praise and requested the superfans to vote for him to get into the next round. And according to the singer’s social media profile, he did make it to the semi-finals.

However, this is not the first time, the 35-year-old singer impressed the American audience. In 2018, he was invited to The Ellen Show and rose to fame internationally after his life’s story and video went viral.

