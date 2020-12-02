One order, many parcels: Food app glitch brings 42 riders to Filipino girl’s home

Many neighbours tried to buy some of the parcel to help the family. (Dann Kayne Suarez/ Facebook)

Though food delivery apps offer a simple and easy way to enjoy lip-smacking restaurant platters at home, a technical glitch or a slow internet could make the dining experience far less satisfactory. This is precisely what happened to a Filipino family, which had more than 40 delivery persons lining up outside their door carrying separate parcels of the same order.

Placing a simple order for lunch, comprising two boxes of fried chicken fillets with fries, with her grandmother, went horribly wrong for a little girl in Cebu City, the Philippines, due to snail-slow internet and the erratic ways of the food app.

Soon, the narrow street in Barangay Mabolo that they reside on saw 42 riders of Food Panda arriving, within minutes of each other, with the same order, drawing curious glares from neighbours.

Dann Kayne Suarez, who resides in the locality, went live on Facebook to narrate the incident. He explained that the multiple parcels of the same order were the result of repeated tapping by the girl while the food app wasn’t functioning.

Suarez said the seven-year-old girl had often ordered food for the family while her parents were out at work and nothing like this had ever happened before.

As more and more riders kept arriving at the address, many locals volunteered to buy some of the delivered packages, as the order which should have amounted to PHP 189, ballooned to a whopping PHP 7,945 because of the technical glitch.

“I even put it on Live which helped me find more buyers. However, some riders were in a hurry for their next booking, leaving the place without being paid and bringing the unsold items,” Suarez wrote.

“The girl was scared and cried, possibly by the thought that she and her grandmother cannot eat all the chicken fillet or by the reality that her parents had only left her money to pay for a single order,” the Sun Star Cebu reported.

“The child cried. I pity her because she did not know what had happened,” Suarez said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd