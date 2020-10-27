Filipino couple braves stormy weather, wades through flood to make it to wedding

The couple and their relatives crossed a flooded river to attend the ceremony. (Josephine Bohol Sabanal/ Facebook)

Nothing could stop this young couple in love from tying the knot — not even a tropical typhoon. Wading through muddy floodwaters, a couple in the Philippines reached the church on their special day, braving all odds to say ‘I Do’. Now, photos of the bride and groom along with the guests are going viral across social media sites.

The couple from the remote areas of Mabinay, Negros Oriental, were seen all dressed for the special occasion and wading in knee-deep water to reach the church for their nuptials, earlier this week. Amid heavy rainfall and stormy weather before Typhoon Quinta (Molave) made a landfall, the pair didn’t want to postpone their wedding.

Ronil Guillipa and Jeziel Masuela, dressed in a wedding gown and suit, were photographed walking through water folding their clothes but underrated by the weather, donning bright smiles as they went to the church. Even their relatives and guests braved the floodwaters just to witness the couple profess their love to each other, Philippine Star reported.

Josephine Sabanal, the bride’s relative, shared the images of the couple crossing the Luyang River, which was flooded at that time due to heavy showers. According to CNN Philippines, Sabanal added that the wedding started late and that the wedding party had to stay inside the church after the ceremony because of the downpour.

The groom told local 24 Oras that he was scared at first because he thought his bride-to-be would not go through with the ceremony due to the flood. However, for the bride, “her love for Ronil is bigger than the flood.”

The strong typhoon affected several areas of the country, displacing thousands of people, leaving several fishermen missing and causing at least six vessels to sink or run aground in storm-tossed waters, officials said.

