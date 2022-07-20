Filipino author’s advice on how to stay cool in UK heat makes waves online

The heatwave across Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom and Spain, has residents grappling with extreme temperatures. As authorities and health experts are issuing adversaries to deal with the heat, a Filipino American author’s tongue-in-cheek thread to adapt to the weather condition has brought some relief online.

In a rare occurrence, ever since heatwave alerts were sent out in various European countries, people from tropical countries have been poking fun and sharing tips to deal with super-hot and sultry summers. One author, Jill Damatac, wrote an engaging thread with many popular practices of the Philippines, from what to wear to what to drink and eat to wade through each day. From afternoon TV show recommendations to nighttime dinner menus and more.

Starting off his quirky thread sprinkled with humour and sarcasm, she asked men to wear the “Duster Dress”–a big, loose dress preferably of cotton or linen–on sweaty summer days.

✨HOW TO STAY COOL IN UK HEATWAVE (A THREAD FROM ME, A FILIPINO TROPICAL BABY):✨ 1. Wear the loosest (it’s a word today) cotton or linen you can find, preferably a big loose dress (men, this is a good time to try out a dress). In the Philippines, we call this a Duster Dress pic.twitter.com/QsnJivfmR7 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

Moving beyond what to wear, she shared a schedule to follow, with designated tasks for certain hours of the day. “From 10am-4pm, don’t move. Do nothing. Open all windows, but keep the sun out. Put a telenovela on,” asking people to binge-watch shows.

Taking into account that air conditioners would be rare in the UK, she also enlightened people about cross-ventilation using fans and paypay, a handheld fan made of palm leaves. “With windows open (and sun kept out!) turn on all the electric fans for that sweet cross-breeze. And don’t forget your own paypay,” she wrote, adding a video demonstrating how to use it.

3. With windows open (and sun kept out!) turn on all the electric fans for that sweet cross-breeze. And don’t forget your own paypay (or give your nephew a couple of pesos to do it for you, he can treat himself to some taho later when the taho man comes down your street) pic.twitter.com/aPgqMfhpTO — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

Urging people to just sit back and relax on the couch, the author asked people to catch up on episodes of Eat Bulaga! the longest-running Filipino noontime show and fall asleep. After a quick siesta, she then directs people towards banlaw, a quick shower. “No need for soap or shampoo for here: that’s what the morning shower and nighttime bath are for,” she explained in case anyone was confused.

5. It’s time for a quick midday banlaw! Hop into the shower with your bucket of cold water and a tabo to rinse that nap sweat off. Or use the shower head, if you’re high maintenance. No need for soap or shampoo for here: that’s what the morning shower and nighttime bath are for pic.twitter.com/ZegToukqQ5 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

And after napping and bathing, it is of course time to enjoy some refreshing dishes to energise your soul. Asking people to enjoy taho, a traditional Filipino sweet dish made out of fresh silken tofu, arnibal and sago pearl. Or an iced coffee if taho is not available.

7. Around 4pm, wander down to the beach. Lol there is no beach, because you’re in England, and that strip of sand with opaque freezing brown seawater ain’t no beach. Take another immigrant depression nap. — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

9. 8pm. Post-dinner, heat wave ennui and carb sleepiness. Shake it off and get Junior to wheel out the karaoke. Sing Lionel Richie at the top of your lungs, tipsy on too many bottles of Red Horse, till 5am. Wait, 11pm. We’re in the UK. We don’t like to have fun here. — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

While most people might want to stay indoors to beat the heat, Damatac urged people to go out. From a walk on the beach to cooking barbeque dishes out in the garden, she even asked people to go to a karaoke bar and get drunk to invariably fall asleep.

The post got a lot of attention online, leaving all in splits. While some agreed with his suggestions, others from other tropical countries shared their stories of growing up in summer months.