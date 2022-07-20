scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Filipino author’s advice on how to stay cool in UK heat makes waves online

One author, Jill Damatac, wrote an engaging thread with many popular practices of the Philippines, from what to wear to what to drink and eat to wade through each day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 7:51:36 pm
The author's post left many impressed online.

The heatwave across Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom and Spain, has residents grappling with extreme temperatures. As authorities and health experts are issuing adversaries to deal with the heat, a Filipino American author’s tongue-in-cheek thread to adapt to the weather condition has brought some relief online.

In a rare occurrence, ever since heatwave alerts were sent out in various European countries, people from tropical countries have been poking fun and sharing tips to deal with super-hot and sultry summers. One author, Jill Damatac, wrote an engaging thread with many popular practices of the Philippines, from what to wear to what to drink and eat to wade through each day. From afternoon TV show recommendations to nighttime dinner menus and more.

Starting off his quirky thread sprinkled with humour and sarcasm, she asked men to wear the “Duster Dress”–a big, loose dress preferably of cotton or linen–on sweaty summer days.

Moving beyond what to wear, she shared a schedule to follow, with designated tasks for certain hours of the day. “From 10am-4pm, don’t move. Do nothing. Open all windows, but keep the sun out. Put a telenovela on,” asking people to binge-watch shows.

Taking into account that air conditioners would be rare in the UK, she also enlightened people about cross-ventilation using fans and paypay, a handheld fan made of palm leaves. “With windows open (and sun kept out!) turn on all the electric fans for that sweet cross-breeze. And don’t forget your own paypay,” she wrote, adding a video demonstrating how to use it.

Urging people to just sit back and relax on the couch, the author asked people to catch up on episodes of Eat Bulaga! the longest-running Filipino noontime show and fall asleep. After a quick siesta, she then directs people towards banlaw, a quick shower. “No need for soap or shampoo for here: that’s what the morning shower and nighttime bath are for,” she explained in case anyone was confused.

And after napping and bathing, it is of course time to enjoy some refreshing dishes to energise your soul. Asking people to enjoy taho, a traditional Filipino sweet dish made out of fresh silken tofu, arnibal and sago pearl. Or an iced coffee if taho is not available.

While most people might want to stay indoors to beat the heat, Damatac urged people to go out. From a walk on the beach to cooking barbeque dishes out in the garden, she even asked people to go to a karaoke bar and get drunk to invariably fall asleep.

The post got a lot of attention online, leaving all in splits. While some agreed with his suggestions, others from other tropical countries shared their stories of growing up in summer months.

