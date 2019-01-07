‘Fiji Water Girl’ photobombs celebrity pictures at Golden Globes; starts meme fest on social media

Netizens noticed an unknown face in the background of almost all celebrity pictures clicked at the Golden Globes red carpet venue. Dressed in a flowy violet attire was a woman holding a tray of Fiji water bottles.

As the woman appeared to be posing in most pictures, many wondered if her presence was indeed intentional. Calling her as the “Fiji Water Girl”, it did not take long for people to convert the viral picture into hilarious memes. However, many also suggested that the woman could be given an award for the “best supporting role” at the ceremony.

The woman, who was later identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert, was seen photobombing pictures of many celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Jim Carrey, Judy Greer and more.

The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DxsdNgQCas — ENDGAME (@wingardiumbrad) January 7, 2019

ME: new year new me! LIFE: sounds like you need water!#fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/TKF0xwyLgr — katy baby (@khaoskaty) January 7, 2019

I am literally going to photoshop the Fiji Water girl into every picture I take from now on #GoldenGlobes #Fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/QaNaFGB2TJ — Paul Maddock (@Lgbt_lawyer) January 7, 2019

please take a second to recognize the true hero of the #goldenglobes red carpet: the fiji water girl. pic.twitter.com/dzsrLntCjl — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) January 7, 2019

Ok Fiji water girl, a star is born. You’re the true winner of golden globes. pic.twitter.com/YN4h5jvbEi — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) January 7, 2019

The girl handing out FIJI Water at the red carpet is an icon. pic.twitter.com/7YQ5illghM — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) January 7, 2019

fiji water girl is feeling herself tonight honey ! work miss thing #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aebrhU9zZY — amy🎄 (@_amyestelle) January 7, 2019

Later, someone also made a parody Twitter account of the “Fiji Water Girl” and posted on her behalf about the Golden Globes award ceremony.

And that’s a wrap! Thank you for the most amazing night of 2019. Stay hydrated! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9EzpiYRdGB — FIJI Water Girl 💧 (@watergirlGG) January 7, 2019