‘Fiji Water Girl’ photobombs celebrity pictures at Golden Globes; starts meme fest on social media

Netizens noticed an unknown face in the background of almost all celebrity pictures clicked at the Golden Globes red carpet venue. Dressed in a flowy violet attire was a woman holding a tray of Fiji water bottles.

As the woman appeared to be posing in most pictures, many wondered if her presence was indeed intentional. Calling her as the “Fiji Water Girl”, it did not take long for people to convert the viral picture into hilarious memes. However, many also suggested that the woman could be given an award for the “best supporting role” at the ceremony.

The woman, who was later identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert, was seen photobombing pictures of many celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Jim Carrey, Judy Greer and more.

Later, someone also made a parody Twitter account of the “Fiji Water Girl” and posted on her behalf about the Golden Globes award ceremony.

