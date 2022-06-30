Fiji man slays the catwalk by using everyday objects, Twitter is in splits. Watch

While most may believe fashion shows are all about the Haute couture, however often, it’s the person wearing the ensemble and their poise and élan that makes heads turn. In that regard, a young fashionista took social media by storm by creating ramp walks with not high-end fashionable clothes but everyday objects like buckets and water pipes. His hilarious take has now started a laughing riot online and even celebrities can’t get enough of it.

In a video doing rounds across social media platforms — TikTok to Reddit — a man is seen donning just a humble tee and a pair of boxers walking down an alley by his home with all sass. Recreating some of the wacky fashion statements, he struts like a pro. Be it ‘donning’ a wooden bench on a ladder around his neck or a rugged plastic shade as a skirt, netizens are impressed with his confidence. So much so, for one of the looks, he is even seen doing the catwalk with a woman clinging onto him by his waist.

Check out the hilarious video here:

Most fashion shows these days… pic.twitter.com/aUFD003STQ — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 29, 2022

Identified as Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22) from Fiji, the 24-year-old internet sensation has been creating fashion shows for his audience on TikTok. Recreating dozens of looks from fashion shows, he wore a creative hat, ingeniously using items that can be easily found around our homes but not so much on the ramp.

In his other videos, he uses broken objects like a mess kitchen door and even a big tyre. Although items may change from time to time, the his style and panache remain constant.

People on social media were elated to see him nail every look and the expressions of models to the T. Even celebrities like Raveena Tandon couldn’t loving it saying, “This is the best I’ve seen today!”

Hahaha this is the best I’ve seen today! https://t.co/vmsdY5VmTj — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2022

He ate though. The walk was consistent no matter how heavy the object https://t.co/2aBm9ouAKg — Pholanthropist (@pholanthropist) June 30, 2022

Somewhere in London or Paris there is a fashion designer taking notes. 😆 https://t.co/1TZf5DVDEc — Mary N-T (@MaryNT16) June 29, 2022

the intersection of fashion and dudes strapping machines to themselves at the gym https://t.co/bOwyfpP07A — xpupboi (@rydogwoofwoof) June 30, 2022

Correct …we should make him so so viral that big fashion houses run to hire him 😀😀😀 — Richa Misra Tripathi (@richamtripathi) June 29, 2022

This man has absolutely nailed the walk. The way his torso swings while his feet are steady. A supermodel be jealous. — Anand (@adyashunya) June 29, 2022

Wait a minute, They’re just moving! Carrying all the dissassembled furniture! Thats how they prepare yje fashion shows!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Hemno (@Hemno) June 29, 2022

He got the walk, he got the attitide, he got the face expression, grace — perfect 🤌🏻 — Марьям Жилякова (@mzhiliakova) June 29, 2022

The way he walks, the way he holding the things, and his face expression, totally makes him like a professional model 😆 — Raudah Ningsih (@officialnink) June 29, 2022

As Flair continued to create a buzz online, he is not the only one in the recent past who garnered attention for recreation of fashionable looks with mundane items. Last year, Tripura-based Neel Ranaut went viral for his posts creating some of fashion world’s most iconic looks using leaves and flowers.