Thursday, June 30, 2022
Fiji man slays the catwalk by using everyday objects, Twitter is in splits. Watch

Identified as Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22) from Fiji, the 24-year-old internet sensation has been creating unique fashion shows for his audience on TikTok.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 11:56:13 am
man create fashion looks with household goods, everyday items fashion show, fiji funny fashion influencer, funny fashion spoof videos, indian expressMany while appreciating his videos wondered if he was simply just moving when he filmed the clips. (Source: @DoctorAjayita/Twitter)

While most may believe fashion shows are all about the Haute couture, however often, it’s the person wearing the ensemble and their poise and élan that makes heads turn. In that regard, a young fashionista took social media by storm by creating ramp walks with not high-end fashionable clothes but everyday objects like buckets and water pipes. His hilarious take has now started a laughing riot online and even celebrities can’t get enough of it.

In a video doing rounds across social media platforms — TikTok to Reddit — a man is seen donning just a humble tee and a pair of boxers walking down an alley by his home with all sass. Recreating some of the wacky fashion statements, he struts like a pro. Be it ‘donning’ a wooden bench on a ladder around his neck or a rugged plastic shade as a skirt, netizens are impressed with his confidence. So much so, for one of the looks, he is even seen doing the catwalk with a woman clinging onto him by his waist.

Check out the hilarious video here:

Identified as Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22) from Fiji, the 24-year-old internet sensation has been creating fashion shows for his audience on TikTok. Recreating dozens of looks from fashion shows, he wore a creative hat, ingeniously using items that can be easily found around our homes but not so much on the ramp.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheel Shermont Flair (@shermont_22)

In his other videos, he uses broken objects like a mess kitchen door and even a big tyre. Although items may change from time to time, the his style and panache remain constant.

People on social media were elated to see him nail every look and the expressions of models to the T. Even celebrities like Raveena Tandon couldn’t loving it saying, “This is the best I’ve seen today!”

As Flair continued to create a buzz online, he is not the only one in the recent past who garnered attention for recreation of fashionable looks with mundane items. Last year, Tripura-based Neel Ranaut went viral for his posts creating some of fashion world’s most iconic looks using leaves and flowers.

