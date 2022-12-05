scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Watch: Figure skater spins at breathtaking pace during practice. Leaves netizens in awe

The video was posted on Instagram by the official Olympics account on World Ice Skating Day , December 4, and it has received more than one million views.

Figure skater, figure skating, Olympics, World Ice Skating Day, practice, ice skating, ice, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe video was posted on Instagram by the official Olympics account on World Ice Skating Day.

Have you ever seen figure skating on ice? The event is breathtaking to watch as the skaters’ show their synchronised moves on ice that exudes elegance. The women seem to move like a bolt of lightning when rotating and spinning on ice. The moves look surreal and make you wonder how they practice to pull off such awe-inspiring moves.

The official Instagram account of Olympics shared a video of a figure skater that shows her practising and it will leave you stunned. On the occasion of World Ice Skating Day, December 4, they shared the video of Elizabeth Day. The young girl whirls around with a mechanized spinning motor and harness attached to her shoulders at such a fast speed that it will leave you feeling dizzy.

Also Read |From speed sleeping to jumping over ducks, these ideas by kids for Olympics are winning the internet

“Just your usual off-ice #FigureSkating training. On #WorldIceSkatingDay, let’s honour all the work and training done behind the scenes!” they captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Since being posted, the video has received more than one million views. Netizens were astonished by how fast the girl rotated.

“This would save me so much money in amusement park admission! Where can I get my hands on one?” a user asked jokingly. “Yikes. I got a headache just by watching that,” said another. “I always wondered how you can train this,” posted a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

Another netizen commented, “I got vertigo just watching this.” “My toxic trait is thinking i can do that,” another user joked.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:40:01 pm
Next Story

Days after Mann claims detention of Goldy Brar, gangster says he will ‘never be caught alive’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close