Watch: Figure skater spins at breathtaking pace during practice. Leaves netizens in awe

Have you ever seen figure skating on ice? The event is breathtaking to watch as the skaters’ show their synchronised moves on ice that exudes elegance. The women seem to move like a bolt of lightning when rotating and spinning on ice. The moves look surreal and make you wonder how they practice to pull off such awe-inspiring moves.

The official Instagram account of Olympics shared a video of a figure skater that shows her practising and it will leave you stunned. On the occasion of World Ice Skating Day, December 4, they shared the video of Elizabeth Day. The young girl whirls around with a mechanized spinning motor and harness attached to her shoulders at such a fast speed that it will leave you feeling dizzy.

“Just your usual off-ice #FigureSkating training. On #WorldIceSkatingDay, let’s honour all the work and training done behind the scenes!” they captioned the clip.

Since being posted, the video has received more than one million views. Netizens were astonished by how fast the girl rotated.

“This would save me so much money in amusement park admission! Where can I get my hands on one?” a user asked jokingly. “Yikes. I got a headache just by watching that,” said another. “I always wondered how you can train this,” posted a third.

Another netizen commented, “I got vertigo just watching this.” “My toxic trait is thinking i can do that,” another user joked.