FIFA World Cup: Video of Mexican fans ‘riding horses’ in Qatar will make you laugh out loud. Watch

The FIFA World Cup is an event that turns into a carnival with football fans congregating from all over the world to the host country. There are so many hues and colours with fans in their traditional outfits entertaining others and making people aware of their customs and traditions. The antics of the fans are also entertaining to watch.

Mexican fans are one such group, who love to act crazily in the streets. In a video going viral, wearing their traditional broad-brimmed and high-crowned hats called sombreros, a group of Mexican fans can be seen following a posse of policemen who were patrolling on horses. The Mexican fans were wearing costumes resembling horses and appeared to be walking on all fours. A video of their crazy antics was posted on Instagram by ESPN Thursday and it has received more than 8.31 lakh views.

“Mexico fans are enjoying themselves in Qatar,” says the caption of the video. The clip is credited to TikTok user ssacvegas.

Watch the video below:

“I love my Mexican brothers and sisters lol,” commented a user. “Fifa are regretting the World Cup for 2026,” joked another along with a laughing emoticon. The next World Cup in 2026 is scheduled to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

“Mexico has the best fans and no one can say otherwise , viva Mexico,” another user posted. “We need more horse costumes lol,” said another netizen.

Mexico opened their World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Poland at Stadium 974 on November 22. Their next match is against Argentina at Lusail Stadium.