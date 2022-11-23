FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabian supporters’ frenzied celebrations go viral after upset win against Argentina

The FIFA World Cup saw one of the biggest upsets in history as pre-tournament favourites Argentina suffered a shocking defeat to underdogs Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia scored two goals in the second half through Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari within five minutes to overcome a first-half penalty that was converted by Lionel Messi.

Those two shots were the only ones on target for Saudi Arabia who just had 30 per cent possession of the ball. Argentina couldn’t break their defensive fortress as goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made five saves and was declared the player of the match. Argentina had three goals that were ruled offside in the first half.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup: Japanese fans win hearts again for cleaning stadium after end of opening match

This was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s swansong, most probably his final World Cup tournament, to get his hands on the coveted trophy. But Saudi Arabia had other plans as they staged a brilliant comeback in the second half at Lusail Stadium to etch their names in football folklore.

The victory means everything to Saudi Arabia who had been perennial underperformers in FIFA World Cups. Their last World Cup campaign began with a 5-0 rout against hosts Russia. Saudi Arabia has declared a national holiday with schools to also remain closed, state media reported.

Former England striker Gary Lineker, the golden boot winner at the 1986 World Cup, tweeted, “That is one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Extraordinary performance from Saudi Arabia.”

That is one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Extraordinary performance from Saudi Arabia. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 22, 2022

The upset win against Argentina drew a lot of reaction on Twitter with netizens posting videos that showed how elated supporters of Saudi Arabia celebrated.

See the reaction below:

Bro pulled the door off celebrating the upset 😂 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia beats Argentina (via os.nx/TT) pic.twitter.com/pX40RHqCaB — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 22, 2022

There is a video of Saudi Arabia fans doing the trademark celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo outside the stadium to rile the Argentinian supporters.

A video of the Saudi Arabian players celebrating inside the dressing room was also shared online.

Look at these scenes in the Saudia Arabia dressing room! 👏 These celebrations might go on for an hour or two… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gi6l4R8hta — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022

A couple of Saudi fans were seen wearing T-shirts that mocked Messi for not winning a World Cup.

Saudi Arabia will take on Poland in their next match on November 26 while Argentina will face Mexico.