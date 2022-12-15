FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabian fan who mocked Lionel Messi after defeat now seen sporting Argentina jersey

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began with one of the most shocking upsets in tournament history when Saudi Arabia, perennial underachievers, stunned favourites Argentina on November 22. The frenzied celebrations of Saudi Arabian supporters had gone viral.

If you have been following the World Cup, you may have seen the viral video of a Saudi Arabian fan interrupting a reporter on live TV as he asks him, “Excuse me, where is Messi?”. He then went on to check the reporter’s pockets in a mocking way to see if Messi was in his pocket.

These Saudi Arabia fans 😂pic.twitter.com/wzTZMjsduC — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

However, it seems like a long time ago now as the tables have turned, and how. Lionel Messi has once again risen to the occasion and scored five goals and made three assists to take Argentina to another final. Saudi Arabia faded into obscurity as they could not beat Poland and Mexico and crashed out of the World Cup.

The fan who went viral for mocking Messi has also had a drastic change of heart it seems. The same fan has been seen sporting an Argentina jersey now and supporting Messi as he looks to end his career on a high by finally lifting the elusive World Cup trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • Comedy and Culture (@memezar)

“Guys its okay we all support and love Messi and want to see him lift the trophy! Its just he played against your home country… and no harm in some motivational humor,” commented a user. “If I spent the money to go to the World Cup if my team gets wiped out I’m switching sides until it’s over… not a dollar or ticket wasted!” said another. “If Argentina win the World Cup that means that Saudi Arabia technical won it,” joked a third.

Messi has been in the form of his life and broken many records at the World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old has now scored 11 goals in World Cups, the most by an Argentina player, breaking the record held by Gabriel Batistuta. He also equalled the most number of appearances record in the World Cup with his 25th appearance in the semi-final against Croatia. He would set the record during the team’s final against France on Sunday.