scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabian fan who mocked Lionel Messi after defeat now seen sporting Argentina jersey

The fan had gone viral for interrupting a reporter on live TV and asking, ‘Excuse me, where is Messi?’.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian fan who went viral for mocking Messi, Argentina, sports Argentina jersey, where is Messi?, fans, Qatar, FIFA 2022, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe fan who went viral for mocking Messi had a drastic change of heart it seems.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began with one of the most shocking upsets in tournament history when Saudi Arabia, perennial underachievers, stunned favourites Argentina on November 22. The frenzied celebrations of Saudi Arabian supporters had gone viral.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabian supporters’ frenzied celebrations go viral after upset win against Argentina

If you have been following the World Cup, you may have seen the viral video of a Saudi Arabian fan interrupting a reporter on live TV as he asks him, “Excuse me, where is Messi?”. He then went on to check the reporter’s pockets in a mocking way to see if Messi was in his pocket.

However, it seems like a long time ago now as the tables have turned, and how. Lionel Messi has once again risen to the occasion and scored five goals and made three assists to take Argentina to another final. Saudi Arabia faded into obscurity as they could not beat Poland and Mexico and crashed out of the World Cup.

The fan who went viral for mocking Messi has also had a drastic change of heart it seems. The same fan has been seen sporting an Argentina jersey now and supporting Messi as he looks to end his career on a high by finally lifting the elusive World Cup trophy.

“Guys its okay we all support and love Messi and want to see him lift the trophy! Its just he played against your home country… and no harm in some motivational humor,” commented a user. “If I spent the money to go to the World Cup if my team gets wiped out I’m switching sides until it’s over… not a dollar or ticket wasted!” said another. “If Argentina win the World Cup that means that Saudi Arabia technical won it,” joked a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

Messi has been in the form of his life and broken many records at the World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old has now scored 11 goals in World Cups, the most by an Argentina player, breaking the record held by Gabriel Batistuta. He also equalled the most number of appearances record in the World Cup with his 25th appearance in the semi-final against Croatia. He would set the record during the team’s final against France on Sunday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:56:22 pm
Next Story

Pakistan signs $475 million flood loan deal with ADB

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close