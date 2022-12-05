scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Qatar’s Stadium 974 built using as many recycled shipping containers

The official Twitter page of the FIFA World Cup shared a 360 degrees footage of the Stadium 974.

The official Twitter page of the FIFA World Cup shared a 360 degrees footage of the Stadium 974.
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen many firsts. It is the first time that the tournament is being held in the Middle East and also the first one to be played during the winter months in the northern hemisphere. The Gulf country has built eight world-class stadiums to hold the marquee event that is being held in Asia for the second time after South Korea and Japan jointly hosted the 2002 edition.

An interesting aspect of one of the stadiums built for the tournament is that it is built entirely from recycled shipping containers. The stadium is named ‘974’ and it signifies the exact number of recycled shipping containers used to build the arena. 974 is also Qatar’s international dialling code. Stadium 974 is the first-ever fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups.

The official Twitter page of the FIFA World Cup shared a 360-degree footage of Stadium 974 and it is incredible to watch. “Built with 974 shipping containers. the stadium can be fully dismantled and re-purposed post-event. Take a look at Stadium 974,” says the caption.

“Stadium 974 is one of my favorite stadiums in Qatar. Let’s have it in mind that the name is coined from the dialing code of the country +974 which makes it even more special. The question now is what will be the capacity after dismantling the containers after the World Cup?” a user wrote. “Beautiful
stadium… Will be missed,” said another.

The 40,000-capacity stadium is hosting six group-stage matches and one Round of 16 encounter. It was initially announced that the arena would be named Ras Abu Aboud stadium.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:13:57 pm
