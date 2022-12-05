FIFA World Cup: Qatar’s Stadium 974 built using as many recycled shipping containers

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen many firsts. It is the first time that the tournament is being held in the Middle East and also the first one to be played during the winter months in the northern hemisphere. The Gulf country has built eight world-class stadiums to hold the marquee event that is being held in Asia for the second time after South Korea and Japan jointly hosted the 2002 edition.

An interesting aspect of one of the stadiums built for the tournament is that it is built entirely from recycled shipping containers. The stadium is named ‘974’ and it signifies the exact number of recycled shipping containers used to build the arena. 974 is also Qatar’s international dialling code. Stadium 974 is the first-ever fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups.

The official Twitter page of the FIFA World Cup shared a 360-degree footage of Stadium 974 and it is incredible to watch. “Built with 974 shipping containers. the stadium can be fully dismantled and re-purposed post-event. Take a look at Stadium 974,” says the caption.

The 40,000-capacity stadium is hosting six group-stage matches and one Round of 16 encounter. It was initially announced that the arena would be named Ras Abu Aboud stadium.