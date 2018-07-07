FIFA World Cup 2018: Footfall fans are having a blast with the Neymar Challenge

FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia will be remembered for many spectacular goals and saves. Not to forget the dozens of things that happened for the first time — from defending champions Germany’s exit at the group stage to Japan qualifying in the Round of 16 owing to fair play rule. But one particular thing that gained maximum attention in this edition of the world cup apart from probably Diego Maradona’s plethora of high-end emotions was Neymar Jr’s rolling on the ground.
From the day of Brazil’s opening match, Neymar’s dives and rolls on the pitch set Netizens ROFL-ing. While initially, they thought it was more of him doing yoga, by the second and third matches — it went viral, with not just Netizens trolling him online but even kids around the world mimicking the Neymar act on soccer fields.
And if that was not enough, Belgium booted out Brazil from the tournament in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win. But tweeple are still not done with the Latin American skipper. With #NeymarChallenge, now users around the world are posting videos to find out who did it better!
Sample these:
#NeymarChallenge en Directo a Rusia.
Nuestros sublimes dotes histriónicos a las 7 de la mañana.@PaolaRojas @daniellemx_ @VIVImartinez01 @EnriqueBurak @TD_Deportes https://t.co/gb07acV5O0 pic.twitter.com/p8Xi98hdW6
— Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) July 6, 2018
#NeymarChallenge@neymarjr #FIFAWorldCup #BRAvBEL
Neymar grandmother 👵 pic.twitter.com/mP9Th3CwPW
— Arpu🙌 (@AptArpit) July 7, 2018
#NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/w9rRrOviqv
— DavoT (@davwvod) July 7, 2018
¡Qué crack! 🇲🇽👊🏼😂 #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/5cR7dnIQJP
— ElbaJiménezHummelsNadalG (@elbajimenez9) July 7, 2018
Brazil vs Belgium tonight! Shinjo-kun is practising soccer for the next World Cup!#BRABEL #worldcup #Neymar #NeymarRolling #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/Y6ZosPIHCG
— しんじょう君🌏🃏7/5-8パリ14東京 (@susaki_city_PR) July 6, 2018
Neymar Challenge pic.twitter.com/IR2uIafg5l
— Sergio Cárdenas (@sergiocardenasl) July 6, 2018
“Faute sur Neymar” 😭😂🤣 Voilà bon. OK bye bye. #NeymarChallenge #BRABEL 🇧🇪💪🏾⚽ pic.twitter.com/1ilIXdztg4
— Vinz ⚽🏆🇧🇪🇸🇳🇫🇷 (@vinzradio) July 6, 2018
Con @AHoffmannv probando el #NeymarChallenge en @adnradiochile #CiudadanoADN pic.twitter.com/Et9TnALaCn
— Eduardo Fuentes Silva (@fuentesilva) July 6, 2018
Acá con el #NeymarChallenge de @LMFOXSports ⚽️ Actuación de primera, casi como @neymarjr 😂#BRA #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/7saQYRSRuz
— Andrés Islas (@CapsNarrador) July 7, 2018
#NeymarChallenge happened in #Nepal #Neymar effect !! pic.twitter.com/1jvj38IPS1
— Nava Bihani (@navabihani9) July 7, 2018
This could be the best #Neymarchallenge 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XdDdBJqPOu
— sikandar thakur (@sikandar_rt) July 7, 2018
Lamentamos que #Brazil quede eliminado! Este no fue un #mundial para los sudamericanos lamentablemente! Sin embargo nos queda los buenos momentos y por supuesto el #NeymarChallenge #Neymar #NeymarDramaQueen #WorldCup2018 #Mundial2018 #MundialRusia2018 #FIFA18WorldCup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m7InU1prDa
— Sasha Gabor (@sasha_gabor) July 7, 2018
Me queda claro que uno #HagoDramaCuando uno se vuelve experto en el #NeymarStyle al practicar el #NeymarChallenge 💥🤣🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/kMUCMMi5Po
— Iñaki Alvarez (@inakialvarez) July 5, 2018
Someone has far too much time on their hands #Neymar #NeymarChallenge #WorldCup #rolling pic.twitter.com/XwEEIy1fnb
— Paraic Collins (@ParaicCollins) July 5, 2018
The five-time champions bid adieu from Kazan on Friday, scoring just one goal. And as their run in the race came to an end, Neymar has scored just two goals at FIFA World Cup 2018.
