Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Moroccan footballer Bono’s son steals interview with his cute antics

Yassine Bounou, popularly called Bono, was giving a post-match interview when he was interrupted by his son.

An endearing video in which Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou is interrupted by his son during an interview is going viral. In the video, Yassine Bounou, popularly called Bono, can be seen holding his son while interviewed.

As the interviewer passes the microphone towards Bounou, his son comes closer to the mike and licks it. The interviewer can be heard trying to suppress their laughter as the star goalkeeper tries to discipline his son but he keeps licking the mike.

This video was shared online by FIFA World Cup's official Instagram page on Wednesday.

So far, this clip has gained over 4.6 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Interestingly, many people noted in the comment section Bounou has a resemblance with Spanish actor Miguel Herrán, who plays Rio in the popular Netflix series Money Heist. Echoing this view, an Instagram user wrote, “Did anyone notice his smile is the same as Rio from Money Heist ”.

Earlier during the FIFA world cup, a cat made news after it interrupted a press conference with Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. However, the furry feline was quickly ejected by the team’s press manager, who was later criticised by many for the way he handled the cat by picking it up and roughly throwing it off the table. The cat appeared to be fine and continued to sit by the stage.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:44:45 pm
‘Morocco, African, and Asian teams need a true number nine – a centre forward’: Klinsmann

