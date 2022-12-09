FIFA World Cup: Little Brazilian boy nails Richarlison’s ‘pigeon dance’ moves as he grooves on the street. Watch

The Brazil football team played some sublime football and were at their absolute best as they annihilated South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 tie. Along with ruthless precision on the field, the Selecao demonstrated their dancing skills as well as they celebrated their goals by grooving at the corner flags.

The Brazilian players celebrated each of their goals by doing their trademark Samba steps. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who has been in superb form as he has netted three goals so far, celebrated his goal against South Korea by doing steps that have been called ‘pigeon dance’ along with coach Tite and the substitutes.

The cool and calm demeanour of the Brazilian team, reminding people of their vintage best, has been a hit at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A video of a little Brazilian boy, wearing the Brazil jersey, doing the ‘pigeon dance’ and nailing the steps of Richarlison has been going viral.

The clip was posted by ESPN Thursday and it has amassed more than 5.89 lakh views. “His pigeon dance is too good,” they captioned the clip.

“Brazilians were born different,” commented a user. “He going to play for Brazil in the 2038 World Cup,” said another. A third posted, “Brazilians were born dancing and with a ball on their feet.”

Brazil will take on Croatia, the finalists of the 2018 World Cup, in the quarterfinals at the Education City Stadium Friday. If they win, they could potentially set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.