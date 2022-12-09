scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Little Brazilian boy nails Richarlison’s ‘pigeon dance’ moves as he grooves on the street. Watch

Brazil take on Croatia in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Friday.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Little Brazilian boy dances pigeon dance, Samba, Selecao, Richarlison, Brazil football, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe cool and calm demeanour of the Brazilian team has been a hit at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Brazil football team played some sublime football and were at their absolute best as they annihilated South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 tie. Along with ruthless precision on the field, the Selecao demonstrated their dancing skills as well as they celebrated their goals by grooving at the corner flags.

The Brazilian players celebrated each of their goals by doing their trademark Samba steps. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who has been in superb form as he has netted three goals so far, celebrated his goal against South Korea by doing steps that have been called ‘pigeon dance’ along with coach Tite and the substitutes.

The cool and calm demeanour of the Brazilian team, reminding people of their vintage best, has been a hit at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A video of a little Brazilian boy, wearing the Brazil jersey, doing the ‘pigeon dance’ and nailing the steps of Richarlison has been going viral.

The clip was posted by ESPN Thursday and it has amassed more than 5.89 lakh views. “His pigeon dance is too good,” they captioned the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)

“Brazilians were born different,” commented a user. “He going to play for Brazil in the 2038 World Cup,” said another. A third posted, “Brazilians were born dancing and with a ball on their feet.”

Brazil will take on Croatia, the finalists of the 2018 World Cup, in the quarterfinals at the Education City Stadium Friday. If they win, they could potentially set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:45:19 pm
