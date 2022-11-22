scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup: Japanese fans win hearts again for cleaning stadium after end of opening match

A Bahraini content creator shared a video on Instagram of the Japanese spectators cleaning up after the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador had ended.

FIFA World Cup, Japanese fans cleaning, Japan, Japanese fans cleaning stadium after opening match, opening ceremony, Qatar, Ecuador, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThis isn’t the first time that Japanese fans have gone viral for their cleaning.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. The grand spectacle of football opened at the Al Bayt Stadium with the glitz and glamour of the opening ceremony that saw performances by BTS singer Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

The match finished 2-0 with Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scoring twice, including a penalty in the 16th minute. However, what is winning the hearts of the people are the Japanese spectators who impressed people inside the stadium by cleaning up after the match ended.

Omar Farooq, a Bahraini content creator, shared a video on Instagram of the Japanese spectators cleaning up after the match had ended. Carrying large rubbish bags, the Japanese fans are seen walking between the rows of seats and picking the waste water bottles and discarded food items among other things.

“We never leave, Japanese never leave rubbish behind. We respect the place,” a Japanese woman is heard saying in the video. Another man says they don’t do it for the cameras. “Something you haven’t seen from the World Cup opening!” Farooq captioned the video in Arabic.

Watch the clip below:

Posted one day ago, the clip has received a whopping 9 million views.

“I loved them even more,” commented a user. “Japanese never leave rubbish behind,” said another. “If this indicates something, it indicates that the development of countries and civilizations is coupled with the citizen’s mentality in those countries. All thanks and appreciation for what they offer from a free share to other peoples,” said a third user in Arabic.

This isn’t the first time that Japanese fans have gone viral for their cleaning. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the fans impressed everyone by cleaning the stadium after their opening match against Colombia.

