Germany crash out of FIFA World Cup 2018; Twitterati say, ‘They can never win in Russia’

Germany, the defending champions failed to advance and were knocked out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.(Source: AP) Germany, the defending champions failed to advance and were knocked out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.(Source: AP)

All hopes for Germany were lost after the team lost 0-2 to South Korea in The World Cup Fifa in Kazan, Russia. While the shocking defeat to Mexico in their opening match had disappointed many, their come back against Sweden later had raised the expectations of the fans. Either ways the situation was quite grim for the German team as to qualify for the Round 16 of the world cup they not only had to beat South Korea but hope that Mexico beat or draw against Sweden in their match, which was happening simultaneously. However, the defending champions failed to advance and were knocked out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.

The defending champions needed a 1-0 victory to go through but ended up conceding twice in stoppage time to finish bottom of Group F. They dominated possession and had a plethora of chances but could convert none of them. And even though South Korea won the match, they too were also eliminated from the world cup.

Though the unexpected elimination of Germany has created quite a buzz on the Internet, it has also triggered a conversation connected to World War. While some people wrote that the loss was the ‘ quickest German exit from Russian soil since 1945’ others stated that the chances of Germany winning on Russian soil were quite rare.

The quickest German exit from Russian soil since 1945. #KORGER — Rob Murphy (@roobmurph) June 27, 2018

Germans should really not try to win in Russia. Never seems to work out for them. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) June 27, 2018

Same as world war 2.

Germany can’t win in Russia — Wisely (@Butter401) June 27, 2018

When Germany get kicked out of the World Cup you know an underdog is more likely to win — Nikki (@_np_x) June 27, 2018

I just hope Germany does not declare World War III #FifaWorldCup18 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 27, 2018

Germans aren’t feeling so good rn pic.twitter.com/KbaRnm5s6c — . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .🇵🇹 (@dan9nth) June 27, 2018

Germans cry hook it pic.twitter.com/sJ62UqjIf2 — Julian (@ElaficionadoFC) June 27, 2018

South Korea’s goalkeeper that match, awesome performance, as a Liverpool fan I want him on a plane to anfield 🤩 #KORGER pic.twitter.com/AMMycVTEZc — Chinook121 (@chinook121) June 27, 2018

Be it summer or winter, Germany always has difficulties advancing in Russia. (1939-2018)#KORGER pic.twitter.com/kSaBXXR1P7 — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) June 27, 2018

Germany’s 2014 world cup Vs Germany’s 2018 world cup 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/QMTRr04XIZ — Shizzy Pro™️🙏👀 (@jnr_prof) June 27, 2018

South Korea carrying Germany out of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/ecGdcRTQMt — ESWCN (@SemperFiUtd) June 27, 2018

Shocking German defeat and exit.. Meanwhile, Merkel to Trump – “Hi Donald, please build that wall”.. Merkel to Kim Jong “Hi Kim, please attack South Korea” #KORGER #WorldCup2018 #MEXSWE #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/7aEUsI5RWn — Sohil Vakharia (@SohilVakharia) June 27, 2018

