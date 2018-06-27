Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Germany crash out of FIFA World Cup 2018; Twitterati say, ‘They can never win in Russia’

Though the unexpected elimination of Germany has created quite a buzz on the Internet, it has also triggered a conversation connected to World War. Some people even wrote that the loss was the 'quickest German exit from Russian soil since 1945'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 11:14:06 pm
Germany, Fifa World Cup 2018. Germany Vs South Korea, Germany loses to South Korea, World war, German vs Russia, indian express, indian express news Germany, the defending champions failed to advance and were knocked out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.(Source: AP)

All hopes for Germany were lost after the team lost 0-2 to South Korea in The World Cup Fifa in Kazan, Russia. While the shocking defeat to Mexico in their opening match had disappointed many, their come back against Sweden later had raised the expectations of the fans. Either ways the situation was quite grim for the German team as to qualify for the Round 16 of the world cup they not only had to beat South Korea but hope that Mexico beat or draw against Sweden in their match, which was happening simultaneously. However, the defending champions failed to advance and were knocked out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona’s celebrations steal the show as Argentina beat Nigeria

The defending champions needed a 1-0 victory to go through but ended up conceding twice in stoppage time to finish bottom of Group F. They dominated possession and had a plethora of chances but could convert none of them. And even though South Korea won the match, they too were also eliminated from the world cup.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil’s win against Costa Rica turns Neymar and Tweeple emotional

Though the unexpected elimination of Germany has created quite a buzz on the Internet, it has also triggered a conversation connected to World War. While some people wrote that the loss was the ‘ quickest German exit from Russian soil since 1945’ others stated that the chances of Germany winning on Russian soil were quite rare.

Which team are you supporting? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement