FIFA World Cup: Flares light up night sky in Melbourne as people celebrate Australia’s victory over Denmark

The FIFA World Cup has the ability to unite nations as people come together to celebrate their team’s success. Crowds gather in large numbers to celebrate their team’s victory no matter what time it is. Similar scenes were witnessed in Australia as the Socceroos qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006 after beating Denmark 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium Wednesday.

A video posted on Instagram by BBC Sport shows how people congregated at 3 in the morning in Melbourne to celebrate their team’s victory. The sky lit up with flares as people congregated in Fed Square after Mathew Leckie put Australia ahead in the 60th minute.

Also Read | From premature funerals to managers knocked out with chloroform, inaugural FIFA World Cup was madness

“They’re in Melbourne, 3:18 in the morning when we got those shots in. They’re definitely going to want a public holiday, aren’t they?” the presenter is heard saying in the clip. The Socceroos, as they are nicknamed, had beaten Tunisia as well with a similar scoreline to win two matches out of three. They had lost their opener to defending champions France 4-1. “The scenes at 3am in Australia after they reached the World Cup knockout stages,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC SPORT (@bbcsport)

“People are happy in Australia,” commented a user. “This is the World Cup, indisputably the biggest single sporting event,” said another.

Australia will take on Argentina, who qualified by beating Poland 2-0, in the Round of 16. The match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Saturday. Australia had last reached the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany where they were eliminated by eventual champions Italy.