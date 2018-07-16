Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup Final: Putin shows who’s the boss, all he needs is an umbrella

"Nothing can touch Putin. Not even rain!" Twitterati troll Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was the only one who had an umbrella on his head during the presentation ceremony at the FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow. It`s raining memes and jokes on Twitter as others got drenched in the rain.

Updated: July 16, 2018 12:12:49 am
vladimir putin, putin umbrela, putin world cup umbrella, fifa world cup 2018, fifa world cup 2018 winner, fifa world cup 2018 results, fifa world cup 2018 final, football world cup 2018 winner, football world cup winner, fifa 2018 winner, fifa winner, fifa winner team FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, wipes rain from his head as Russian President Vladimir Putin stands underneath an umbrella as Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic greets Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

World Cup 2018 came to an end with France defeating Croatia 4-2 in an epic final in Moscow. The thrilling match was no less than a dramatic event, from mind-boggling goals to invaders trying to stall the finale. The presentation ceremony too had it’s bit of drama, when it started raining. While most rejoiced it as a good omen, one particular thing on the podium raised many eyeballs online. Standing on the stage Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one who was offered an umbrella, while others including the President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and French President Emmanuel Macron got drenched. The footage from the ceremony quickly went viral on social media platforms, with many taking a jibe at Putin.

While some slammed the Russian president for accepting the umbrella while other dignitaries and players got soaked, many took a funny route to troll Putin using punny one-liners and jokes. And even before you knew it, Twitter was flooded with Putin memes.

Sample these:

