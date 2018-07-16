FIFA World Cup Final: Putin shows who’s the boss, all he needs is an umbrella

World Cup 2018 came to an end with France defeating Croatia 4-2 in an epic final in Moscow. The thrilling match was no less than a dramatic event, from mind-boggling goals to invaders trying to stall the finale. The presentation ceremony too had it’s bit of drama, when it started raining. While most rejoiced it as a good omen, one particular thing on the podium raised many eyeballs online. Standing on the stage Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one who was offered an umbrella, while others including the President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and French President Emmanuel Macron got drenched. The footage from the ceremony quickly went viral on social media platforms, with many taking a jibe at Putin.
While some slammed the Russian president for accepting the umbrella while other dignitaries and players got soaked, many took a funny route to troll Putin using punny one-liners and jokes. And even before you knew it, Twitter was flooded with Putin memes.
Sample these:
Putin to @EmmanuelMacron : “my umbrella is my umbrella, its not your umbrella, you French fry get yourself soaked in rain first “😉😉 #FIFAWorldCup #FRACRO #FrancevsCroatia #FinalRusia2018 pic.twitter.com/IBhsuxGfA4
— imad choudhury (@utpatang_tweets) July 15, 2018
Putin is made of sugar pass it on #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/rN0uclw2vt
— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) July 15, 2018
Sir how many umbrellas should we bring?
Putin: Just one. They didn’t let us win. Let them soak! #FRACRO #WorldCup #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RM0Qzv1xW6
— The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) July 15, 2018
There’s two kind of people in this world… the Putins and the old drenched combover kind of men #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nkC4gEF4L3
— Diego Carvalho (@Itsdiegocarv) July 15, 2018
Putin is the Rajinikant of Russia.
Rain doesn’t wet him, he wets the rain
— Desi Me Trolling (@BigotBaba) July 15, 2018
That rain 😂 Russian weather contingency planning – make sure Putin has an umbrella! #worldcup
— Joanne Lynn (@jo_lynn13) July 15, 2018
Russian President Putin is so powerful that he invoked the rain on FIFA officials during trophy presentation ceremony. Take that USA LOL😂😂
— Okey Mbama (@okeymbama) July 15, 2018
Putin is me when people leave they houses without their stuff and expect me to share like nah fam you are gonna get drenched with rain pic.twitter.com/gVuYwuCR68
— Vimbainashe (@v_mutsago) July 15, 2018
“France won MR. Putin what shall we do?”
“Flood them.”#worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/PNUvsI2qaD
— K.J (@KJWLDN) July 15, 2018
#Putin forgot how to be a gentleman! 😳😱🙄😔
He should've instructed his assistant holding the umbrella to go cover Ms.Grabar-Kitarović first and later Macron and himself. 🌧🙄#Manners #WorldCup2018 #WorldCupFinal #Worldcup2018Russia #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/WuPnAe8Hsk
— wp1957 (@wp1957) July 15, 2018
Thug life 😎😎😎😎#OnlyDaBossGetsAnUmbrella
🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣#Putin #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/SvcNt7OzBJ
— Birna 💯🇮🇸 (@Arkadia90928676) July 15, 2018
