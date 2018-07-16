FIFA World Cup Final: Putin shows who’s the boss, all he needs is an umbrella

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, wipes rain from his head as Russian President Vladimir Putin stands underneath an umbrella as Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic greets Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, wipes rain from his head as Russian President Vladimir Putin stands underneath an umbrella as Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic greets Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

World Cup 2018 came to an end with France defeating Croatia 4-2 in an epic final in Moscow. The thrilling match was no less than a dramatic event, from mind-boggling goals to invaders trying to stall the finale. The presentation ceremony too had it’s bit of drama, when it started raining. While most rejoiced it as a good omen, one particular thing on the podium raised many eyeballs online. Standing on the stage Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one who was offered an umbrella, while others including the President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and French President Emmanuel Macron got drenched. The footage from the ceremony quickly went viral on social media platforms, with many taking a jibe at Putin.

While some slammed the Russian president for accepting the umbrella while other dignitaries and players got soaked, many took a funny route to troll Putin using punny one-liners and jokes. And even before you knew it, Twitter was flooded with Putin memes.

Putin is made of sugar pass it on #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/rN0uclw2vt — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) July 15, 2018

Sir how many umbrellas should we bring? Putin: Just one. They didn’t let us win. Let them soak! #FRACRO #WorldCup #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RM0Qzv1xW6 — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) July 15, 2018

There’s two kind of people in this world… the Putins and the old drenched combover kind of men #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nkC4gEF4L3 — Diego Carvalho (@Itsdiegocarv) July 15, 2018

Putin is the Rajinikant of Russia. Rain doesn’t wet him, he wets the rain — Desi Me Trolling (@BigotBaba) July 15, 2018

That rain 😂 Russian weather contingency planning – make sure Putin has an umbrella! #worldcup — Joanne Lynn (@jo_lynn13) July 15, 2018

Russian President Putin is so powerful that he invoked the rain on FIFA officials during trophy presentation ceremony. Take that USA LOL😂😂 — Okey Mbama (@okeymbama) July 15, 2018

Putin is me when people leave they houses without their stuff and expect me to share like nah fam you are gonna get drenched with rain pic.twitter.com/gVuYwuCR68 — Vimbainashe (@v_mutsago) July 15, 2018

