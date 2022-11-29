FIFA World Cup: Fooled by ‘fake’ Neymar, fans line up for photos during Switzerland match

A man impersonating Brazilian superstar Neymar fooled thousands of fans inside the Stadium 974 where Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 Monday. The talismanic forward and PSG star was side lined because of an ankle injury he sustained in the team’s first match against Serbia.

Neymar wasn’t even in the stadium as he posted a photo to his Instagram story, of his foot wrapped in a compression boot propped up on a bed, as he watched the game on TV. However, fans were fooled by the ‘fake’ Neymar who was watching the match from the stands.

A photo of fans lining up to take selfies with Neymar’s lookalike was posted by ESPN on Twitter. “Brazil fans thought they were taking a selfie with Neymar,” they captioned the post that has received more than 37,000 likes.

See the post below:

Brazil fans thought they were taking a selfie with Neymar 😅 pic.twitter.com/kJ1po1cjqM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

What may have fooled the fans is the swagger that the man carries as he appeared in the stands with a bodyguard in tow.

I was above this when fake Neymar appeared, security guard in tow 😂 pic.twitter.com/T59K8NoaLk — Harry Foges (@harryfoges) November 28, 2022

“They probs knew he was fake it’s no doubt big business over there,” commented a user. “No, the Brazilians didn’t think that. This guy is famous for looking like Neymar in Brazil. Go get informed,” said another.

The Neymar impersonator was seen walking the streets of Doha as well in a video and a sizeable crowd had gathered around him for photos. The Fox Soccer had also confused him for the real Neymar.

Neymar was spotted walking around Doha 👀🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DSRoDZmbsU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

The doppelganger is named Sosia Doney and his looks can leave you confused if he is really the Brazilian football star. He has more than 8.35 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly posts videos of crowds confusing him for Neymar.

Neymar is expected to miss the final group stage match against Cameroon while he aims to be fit for the knockout stages. Brazil have qualified for the Round of 16 after winning their first two matches.