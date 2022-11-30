FIFA World Cup: England’s Marcus Rashford explains why he pointed towards the sky after goal against Wales

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been exceptional at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with three goals already. From struggling for form a couple of months ago, Rashford seems to have changed his fortunes and rediscovered his sublime touch as he scored two goals against Wales to help England qualify for the Round of 16.

England beat Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium to top Group B with seven points. Rashford scored a thunderous freekick in the 50th minute to open the scoring and then added a second after a weaving run in the box in the 68th minute. After scoring the first goal, Rashford kneeled to the ground and pointed to the sky in celebration. Talking to a journalist, he explained the reason behind the celebration.

Also Read | Watch: Man creates face mask portrait of Brazilian soccer star Neymar and it leaves netizens astonished

Rashford dedicated his performance to a friend who died of cancer. “I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago. He had quite a long battle with cancer. I’m pleased I scored for him, he was a big supporter and good friend of mine. He was someone who came into my life,” he told the journalist working for Daily Telegraph.

Marcus Rashford dedicated his performance to a friend who died of cancer ❤️ (h/t @Matt_Law_DT) pic.twitter.com/WxFcWmnYWr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2022

“Very touching and sad. Bless your friend and his soul and his family. Good football result for England,” commented a user. “This is so sad. I pray we never lose any of our dear friends when we finally make it. Stay strong,” said another.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players to the starting line-up for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden. England will next face Senegal in the Round of 16. Wales finished in last place in the group and has been eliminated.