Monday, July 16, 2018

France won the World Cup, but Croatian Prez’s ‘comforting’ hugs won hearts

A quick look through the Internet shows it is the Croatia's President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and her 'warm, comforting' hugs that caught people's attention after France won the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2018 1:11:15 pm
fifa, fifa world cup, fifa croatia, croatia president hugging, croatia president hugging viral, croatia president hugging photos, croatia france world cup, croatia fifa world cup, Indian express, Indian express news FIFA World Cup 2018: Almost everyone on the Internet declared that the world could use less of hate and more of Croatian President’s affectionate, loving embraces. (Source: Twitter)

France must have won the prestigious FIFA 2018 World Cup against Croatia, but a quick look through the Internet shows it is the latter’s President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and her ‘warm, comforting’ hugs that have caught people’s attention. Kitarovic, who wore the team’s jersey throughout the tournament, made news for her childlike excitement upon Croatia winning matches, her jubilant celebrations and now, her sincere hugs for players of not just Croatia but France’s football team as well. So much so, almost everyone on the Internet declared that the world could use less of hate and more of Kitarovic’s affectionate, loving embraces.

Here are some of the responses her hugs got on Twitter.

The world sure can use a lot more of sincere hugs like these, innit?

