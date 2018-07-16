France won the World Cup, but Croatian Prez’s ‘comforting’ hugs won hearts

FIFA World Cup 2018: Almost everyone on the Internet declared that the world could use less of hate and more of Croatian President’s affectionate, loving embraces. (Source: Twitter) FIFA World Cup 2018: Almost everyone on the Internet declared that the world could use less of hate and more of Croatian President’s affectionate, loving embraces. (Source: Twitter)

France must have won the prestigious FIFA 2018 World Cup against Croatia, but a quick look through the Internet shows it is the latter’s President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and her ‘warm, comforting’ hugs that have caught people’s attention. Kitarovic, who wore the team’s jersey throughout the tournament, made news for her childlike excitement upon Croatia winning matches, her jubilant celebrations and now, her sincere hugs for players of not just Croatia but France’s football team as well. So much so, almost everyone on the Internet declared that the world could use less of hate and more of Kitarovic’s affectionate, loving embraces.

Here are some of the responses her hugs got on Twitter.

In my opinion the world cup winner is this woman. Just stay there & take some time to respect this lady. Croatia’s President

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and; her HUG <3 #Croatia #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/CeL0SIAkax — Razu Rahman (@RazuRahmanBD) July 15, 2018

I want someone to hug me the way Croatia’s president hugs everyone.😂 pic.twitter.com/9V4B6LQFta — Zuhayr Noor (@zuhayrstark) July 15, 2018

The President of Croatia is the cutest she literally hugged everyone for over 5 secs which is registered as a real hug — dراويng (@RawiSaad) July 15, 2018

When your president hugs like this, the economy will always grow!! #Croatia #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/WguMtEPkKZ — Mukurima X. Muriuki (@Mukurima) July 15, 2018

The President of Croatia is just brilliant. Massive smile, wears the shirt with pride, loving every second of everything and great giver of hugs. Can we have her? Much respect. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/OjxvdUNTCE — Edward Couzens-Lake (@EdCouzensLake) July 15, 2018

France may have won the #Worldcup But the Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic’s affectionate hugs & kisses have enthralled millions of hearts all over the world. The world needs more Kolinda-hugs and less hate! @KolindaGK #WorldCupFinal #Croatia #CROFRA #FRACRO #FIFA pic.twitter.com/I8f15l8ZyO — Ahmed (@Ahmedcadaali) July 15, 2018

Just for the feels I’m going to keep rewinding and watching Croatia’s wonderful president hug each of her players like they are her own sons. And the French team, too!! Also great show, France. #WorldCupFinal — Molly Wood (@mollywood) July 15, 2018

Croatia’s president out there giving everyone the best, most sincere hugs. I love the fact she’s worn that jersey all tournament — Kim Bellware (@bellwak) July 15, 2018

I was really sad but then I saw Croatia’s president being super stoked and an absolute class act and I felt like I got one of those hugs and everything was better 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vVFzCOfeSf — Leo (@olymasic) July 15, 2018

The world sure can use a lot more of sincere hugs like these, innit?

